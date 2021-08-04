How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…





A good local government delivers water and sanitation, electricity, and roads to the majority of residents – and regular bills reflective of services rendered

Service delivery has collapsed in about a third of municipalities

The largest municipalities are doing reasonably well

pixabay.com

The lack of proper service delivery is a problem facing municipalities across South Africa.

Their finances are in bad shape and, listening to the Auditor-General, you understand that the rot runs deep.

Voting for change may make a difference but the elections, scheduled for October, are almost certainly going to be postponed.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ (scroll up to listen).

They spoke about the state of our municipalities, their biggest challenges, and current failures.

She asked him what a thriving municipality looks like.

Municipal IQ is a research organisation specialising in the assessment of the performance of South Africa's municipalities.

Municipalities should deliver their constitutionally mandated services to residents. In other words, water and sanitation, electricity, the local roads around your town or city… If it’s doing that pretty well, then you’re in a good place… If that is happening for the majority of residents, then you’re doing well… If you’re getting a regular bill, reflective of services… Kevin Allan, Managing Director - Municipal IQ

Safety and security are not things the local government is responsible for. Local government shares that responsibility in larger municipalities… It is not the key challenge… Kevin Allan, Managing Director - Municipal IQ

In about a third of municipalities, service delivery has collapsed… In the largest municipalities… things are going reasonably well… It’s profoundly different in smaller municipalities… Kevin Allan, Managing Director - Municipal IQ

The local government is responsible for supplying electricity to households and businesses. They’re not responsible for producing electricity… If they need to provide security to ensure delivery of electricity… then they need to do that… Kevin Allan, Managing Director - Municipal IQ