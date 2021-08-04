New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries
-
A new “variant of concern” dubbed “Delta Plus” is starting to infect people
-
It appears to be even more transmissible than “Delta”
Tired of Covid? Well, it’s not tired of us.
A new “variant of concern” called Delta Plus has been found infecting people in several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and South Korea.
Delta Plus may even be more transmissible than the original Delta variant, first detected in India and now the dominant strain around the world.
The emergence of yet another variant is not unexpected.
“We’re going to see other variants,” said Richard Novak, an infectious disease expert at the University of Illinois.
“The variants are likely to get more efficient as time goes on.”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
It’s been dubbed a ‘variant of concern’… People shouldn’t get completely panicky…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Pockets of anti-vaxxers aren’t helping…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This does appear to be more transmissible… and it's appearing amongst younger people.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
