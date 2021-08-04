Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum
- 22 people have been arrested in connection with the killing of 36 people in Phoenix during last month's unrest - Resident Quinton Kippen says the media and government ministers are to blame for fuelling racial tensions in the area
A long-time resident of Phoenix in Durban says racism was not a factor in the violence that swept through the town last month.
36 people were killed in what's been dubbed the 'Phoenix Masscare' which took place during a week of unrest and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
At the time, Police Minster Cele claimed there was a racially divided standoff in the area between Black Africans and Indian South Africans.
On Tuesday Cele said 22 suspects were being held on suspicion of murder, 18 of them Indian.
But Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix says the narrative of racism from Indian residents towards black community members isn't accurate.
I'm not sure why Phoenix has been targeted by various groups regarding the racism issue that they've made it to be.Quinton Kippen ,Member - Phoenix Concerned Residents Forum
The deaths were unfortunate.Quinton Kippen ,Member - Phoenix Concerned Residents Forum
Kippen says other communities around Durban acted in exactly the same way to 'protect their communities' from looting.
There really is no racial tension, its just what the media and ministers have said about racial issues in Phoenix.Quinton Kippen ,Member - Phoenix Concerned Residents Forum
Kippen claims allegations of racial unrest are being used as a smokescreen to detract from the real issues.
The bigger picture is where did this whole orchestrated looting start?Quinton Kippen ,Member - Phoenix Concerned Residents Forum
