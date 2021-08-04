'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
-
The local government elections, scheduled for 27 October, will almost certainly be postponed
-
It’s not clear if any one party stands to benefit from a postponement
-
The ANC may do a bit better across the country – except in Kwazulu-Natal
The government has proclaimed 27 October 2021 as the date for the local government elections.
It will, however, almost certainly be postponed.
Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke led an independent panel that recommended the postponement of municipal polls to no later than February 2022.
If elections were held in October, owning to the pandemic, they may not be free and fair, according to Moseneke’s report.
It’s also unlikely that the government will lift the National State of Disaster by October.
Lester Kiewit interviewed independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz (scroll up to listen).
Political parties are waiting with bated breath… I’m sure some of them have different preferences… It’s difficult to say [who stands to benefit from a postponement] … We simply don’t have a lot of byelection data… It’s the most uncertain election in a long time… We just don’t know what’s going to happen.Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst
Predominantly older voters [fear infection] … The older voters less likely to be vaccinated are probably ANC voters… The ANC may want the election to be postponed to ensure more voters get vaccinated… Younger voters are more likely to vote EFF…Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst
Perhaps there’s a large swath of voters who feel… motivated to vote in defence of Ramaphosa… But people… may also blame the ANC [for KZN/Gauteng riots] … It’s probably better for the ANC to wait a bit… The DA had terrible by-election results. My intuition is waiting would be better for them, but perhaps things have changed with these riots…Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst
There’s a saying in the US that all politics is local. I believe the exact opposite is true in South Africa... Our political brands are larger than life… I think, driven by perceptions around Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC doing a bit better across the country, with the exception of KZN…Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst
Independents have more potential in the Western Cape… The DA was bleeding off a lot of votes [in recent by-elections] … particularly in the rural, coloured community…Dawie Scholtz, independent election analyst
