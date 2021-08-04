'I have too many enemies to even quantify' - Jeremy Vearey





- In June, Vearey was fired as Western Cape Detectives Head over social media posts criticising national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

- His latest book Into Dark Water is an intimate account of what it has meant to reach the highest ranks of policing

- He spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit from an undisclosed location for 'In The Chair' on The Morning Review

It's over two months since Western Cape detectives head Jeremy Vearey was fired over social media posts in which, according to the South African Police Service he criticized national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

At the time, there was widespread criticism of the move by Saps top brass, with some claiming Vearey's sacking was no more than evidence of the factional battles raging within the police service.

Since then, Vearey has pursued a legal bid to have his dismissal overturned.

He also took legal action to have his personal protection detail reinstated and last month the High Court ordered that security services be re-instated to him with immediate effect.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit from an undisclosed location for his own safety, Vearey admits he has 'too many enemies to quantify''.

I've been under threat since my days at Elsie's River to my days at Mitchell's Plain, right through to Detective Services. Jeremy Vearey

It particularly intensified after I was involved in initiating investigations against numbers gangs and their leadership. Jeremy Vearey

I can't even count the number of enemies I have in the gang world...it's too many to quantify. Jeremy Vearey

Vearey also spoke to Kiewit about his latest book, Into Dark Water, which is described as an intimate account of what it has meant to reach the highest ranks of policing and go from 'being a revolutionary to a senior actor in state security, law, and order.'

