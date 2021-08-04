SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges





SA Rugby announced on Wednesday its intention to defend Rassie Erasmus against misconduct charges

It's unclear if Erasmus leaked the offending video to social media

SA Rugby will defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby’s misconduct charges for his comments about referee Nic Berry after the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus released an hour-long video days before the second test in which he methodically pointed out mistakes made by Berry.

Erasmus, if found guilty, face sanctions ranging from a mere reprimand to a fine, or even a match forfeiture.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso (scroll up to listen).

They’ve been co-charged with the director of rugby. He was in official Springboks gear when he made that video… Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24

It isn’t clear if Rassie leaked it to social media… he did the same after the first game of the World Cup… that video didn’t leak… Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24