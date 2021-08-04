SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:15
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Michael Bagraim
Michael Bagraim
Faye Alias Anna
Today at 15:20
Cyril Ramaphosa's indecisiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 15:40
ConCourt ruling on hate speech sends strong message to bigots
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Today at 15:50
Latest on Digital Vibes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Constitutional issues around postponing local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
Data shows that SAPS accused of rape are rarely disciplined
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:05
Social Development minister on Covid relief
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Trial breakthrough infections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Today at 17:45
Study suggests increased use of computers accelerates short-sightedness in children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tshilidzi Van de Lecq
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
'I have too many enemies to even quantify' - Jeremy Vearey Lester Kiewit is joined from an undisclosed location by former top cop Jeremy Vearey to talk about his book Into Dark Water. 4 August 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results. 4 August 2021 8:06 AM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
View all Business
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

  • SA Rugby announced on Wednesday its intention to defend Rassie Erasmus against misconduct charges

  • It's unclear if Erasmus leaked the offending video to social media

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

RELATED: Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

SA Rugby will defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby’s misconduct charges for his comments about referee Nic Berry after the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Erasmus released an hour-long video days before the second test in which he methodically pointed out mistakes made by Berry.

Erasmus, if found guilty, face sanctions ranging from a mere reprimand to a fine, or even a match forfeiture.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee

They’ve been co-charged with the director of rugby. He was in official Springboks gear when he made that video…

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24

It isn’t clear if Rassie leaked it to social media… he did the same after the first game of the World Cup… that video didn’t leak…

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24

It’s likely to be a fine…

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24



