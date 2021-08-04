Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones

4 August 2021 1:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Psychology
Conflict
Debate
conflict resolution

Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times.
  • Differing Covid-19 vaccination viewpoints have created polarisation in society
  • A psychologist and conflict resolution expert offer tips on how to have these discussions
Copyright: samwordley / 123rf

Issues around Covid-19 vaccinations have added another thorny issue to the age-old list of controversial topics among friends, family, and even colleagues such as religion and politics, and sex.

Struggling with difficult discussions with your loved ones? These can place a strain on your relationship and the negative effects of having heated debates with your loved ones can end up in broken relationships that need repair.

How can we avoid that?

Refilwe hosts a discussion with Andre Vlok, negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist who helps talk us through broaching difficult topics with your loved ones, and clinical psychologist, Dr Cathy Angus who guides us on how to approach difficult subjects with our family and friends.

We recognise that it's a time where we are more vulnerable, scared, and afraid and therefore have a high need for emotional security and understanding.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

She says we need to work at creating a safe space before embarking on difficult conversations.

We have to come back to basics with them before we destroy what is obviously a very valuable relationship with them.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

We don't always distinguish between the conversations that don't matter and the ones that do. On social media we get involved in arguments we really don't need to be involved in.

Andre Vlok, Conflict and dispute specialist

But for those important relationships, he says we need to draw a further distinction - do you need to change the other person's point of view or just accept that this is someone you care about who has a different view?

One needs to decide if an opinion is harmful and of no value, he adds.

We also need to have the courage to understand that with a bit of humility, that not all opinions are the same and that it is ok to try and change those opinions.

Andre Vlok, Conflict and Dispute Specialist

But, there is a right way and a wrong way to do that he notes.

We seem to bring a hammer to all of those conversations and in the process, we do a lot of harm.

Andre Vlok, Conflict and Dispute Specialist

So how do you engage?

He explains that the counter-intuitive facts and research case studies show that bringing facts to these arguments - known as the backfire effect - is perceived as attacking the other person's values and identity.

You are not hearing facts. You are just hearing an attack on your values and identity and it just makes you double down. It entrenches you in your views. The more I shout at you, the more I sneer at you, the more I call you names, amongst my so-called facts, the more I entrench you in your position.

Andre Vlok, Conflict and Dispute Specialist

That is why these cyclical conflicts occur at the dinner table, at the workplace, or on social media, he explains.

So is it ever possible to find a middle ground and how do we do that?

We need to bring in one very basic thing and that is respect - even if we have different views.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

There needs to be a recognition of the vulnerability and anxiety in the other person and a need for us to meet them and listen with respect.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical Psychologist

Vlok says rather ask people why they believe what they are saying and then respectfully offer another view. He says people need to percolate and consider the doubts one raises and over time might shift their views.

But we do not change our worldviews by being sneered at or insulted.

Andre Vlok, Conflict and Dispute Specialist



