Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar'
A “disturbing picture” is emerging that money from Digital Vibes benefited Zweli Mkhize’s family, alleges Scorpio
R446 000 was siphoned off to help Zweli Mkhize’s son set up a new hair salon, it says
R650 000 was allegedly used to franchise a nail bar for Mkhize’ daughter-in-law
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has submitted a memorandum to the Special Tribunal detailing how Zweli Mkhize’s family benefitted from the Health Department's R150 million Digital Vibes contract.
According to Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio, R446 000 was siphoned off to help Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani Mkhize, set up a new hair salon.
About R650 000 was allegedly used to franchise a nail bar for Zweli Mkhize’ daughter-in-law.
According to the report, some of the proceeds of the Health Department's contract also ended up in one of Dedani Mkhize's companies' accounts that covered expenses for his farm outside Pietermaritzburg.
Dedani denies all allegations.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio (scroll up to listen).
Money from that contract benefitted Mkhize’s family… It’s all adding up, showing a disturbing picture…Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Scorpio (Daily Maverick)
The SIU has not uncovered any of the findings we published today… They are monitoring our reporting… I’m certain it will be incorporated into their probes…Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Scorpio (Daily Maverick)
This looks like alleged money laundering… The Hawks and NPA should also be keeping an eye on this.Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Scorpio (Daily Maverick)
Dedani Mkhize… he’s saying that R300 000 did come his way… but it has nothing to do with the Digital Vibes contract…Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Scorpio (Daily Maverick)
It’s concerning that the SIU report has been sitting with the President… damning findings… That department needs a steady hand at this very critical junction.Pieter Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist - Scorpio (Daily Maverick)
Source : Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN
