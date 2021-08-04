30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson. 4 August 2021 7:07 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Politics
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021. 4 August 2021 7:42 PM
Customer satisfaction in the digital age Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient. 4 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

4 August 2021 2:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Oceanos sinking
Oceanos

Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking.

On 4 August 1991, the Oceanos cruise ship sank off the coast of Coffee Bay.

The ship's entertainers coordinated the rescue of 571 passengers after the captain and his crew infamously deserted the ill-fated ship in the middle of the night.

All the passengers survived the ordeal.

Oceanos-sinking.

Pippa Hudson hosted a panel discussion to mark the anniversary (scroll up to listen).




4 August 2021 2:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Oceanos sinking
Oceanos

More from Local

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment

4 August 2021 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

4 August 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar'

4 August 2021 1:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have too many enemies to even quantify' - Jeremy Vearey

4 August 2021 12:26 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined from an undisclosed location by former top cop Jeremy Vearey to talk about his book Into Dark Water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

4 August 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum

4 August 2021 10:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix where 36 people were killed last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore

4 August 2021 9:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

4 August 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New personal safety app sends help instantly, you just need to shake your phone

4 August 2021 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Brown, executive director of the new 'bodyguard-on-demand' phone appilcation iFearLess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

4 August 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

4 August 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

4 August 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

3 August 2021 4:51 PM

John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem'

2 August 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate'

2 August 2021 4:26 PM

John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland

2 August 2021 3:32 PM

John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

Local Opinion Politics

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

Sport

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Obama scales back 60th birthday bash over surging Delta variant

4 August 2021 8:31 PM

Calls mount for govt to do more after illegal firearms found in Phoenix

4 August 2021 7:59 PM

Case of Limpopo man accused of defrauding Eskom postponed

4 August 2021 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA