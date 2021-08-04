30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers





On 4 August 1991, the Oceanos cruise ship sank off the coast of Coffee Bay.

The ship's entertainers coordinated the rescue of 571 passengers after the captain and his crew infamously deserted the ill-fated ship in the middle of the night.

All the passengers survived the ordeal.

Oceanos

