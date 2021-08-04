'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
-
The President only decides when forced to, says Hunter
-
Even his allies are frustrated by his indecision, she says
President Cyril Ramaphosa repeatedly shows he would rather face the consequences of his indecision than take decisive action, writes News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.
Hunter is not the only political commentator who holds this view.
John Maytham interviewed Hunter about why she believes his apparent indecision on essential matters is detrimental for the country (scroll up to listen).
Ramaphosa… almost only takes decisions when absolutely he’s forced to… a litany of [unfilled] positions… For a long time, he was given the benefit of the doubt… a narrative that Ramaphosa plays the long game…Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
Even people aligned with the President will tell you about frustrations around him making decisions… Do you continue buying time? You play the long game to what end? You’re still being attacked…Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor - News24
