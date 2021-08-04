Streaming issues? Report here
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate

4 August 2021 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Telkom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sipho Maseko
Serame Taukobong
Telkom Group
Telkom CEO

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom.
Image of Serame Taukobong from Telkom website telkomsa.net

Telkom has appointed Serame Taukobong as Group CEO-designate with effect from 1 October 2021.

Taukobong, current head of Telkom Consumer Business, will take over when Sipho Maseko steps down in June next year.

Telkom describes him as "a seasoned executive, with deep experience in the ITC sector in South Africa and the continent".

RELATED: Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO

Commenting on his appointment, Taukobong said having worked under Maseko’s leadership for 3 years "I know I will be taking over a solid business with a capable and committed team".

Bruce Whitfield (briefly) interviews the incoming Telkom CEO on The Money Show.

How does he see the future of Telkom especially in light of the rapid growth of mobile?

Taukobong says there is a lot to learn from Maseko during the handover period.

You've been overseeing the growth of mobile on one side but also the end of an era of landlines?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I think the consumer business from a mobile perspective needs to evolve to a digital platform business, which is what we are starting to put on...

Serame Taukobong, Group CEO-designate - Telkom

For the first time this quarter we showed numbers that our fibre-connected base is now bigger than our fixed line-connected base and continues to grow.

Serame Taukobong, Group CEO-designate - Telkom

Listen to the short interview with the incoming Telkom CEO below (skip to 1:37):




