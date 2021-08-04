Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment
Naspers is betting on local insurtech company Naked with a R120 million investment through its Foundry fund.
The global internet group (headquartered in Cape Town) says this is part of its R1.4 billion commitment to grow South Africa's early-stage tech ecosystem.
#NaspersFoundry has just announced a R120 million investment in @NakedCover_SA, SA's first end-to-end AI-driven insurance provider. This transaction is part of Naspers's R1.4bn commitment to grow SA's early-stage tech ecosystem. #insurtech— Naspers (@Naspers) August 4, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/wzwUTm9ydv
Naked is their seventh investment in the local tech startup space and the second in insurtech, says Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate.
Naspers Foundry was initially capitalised with R1.4 billion. Out of that we've deployed around R400 million to date.Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry
Whate explains why they are bullish about the insurtech sector in South Africa.
It is a large sector - the short-term personal insurance sector in South Africa is worth about R60 billion in premiums annually.Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry
Secondly, to date we've seen limited digitalisation in the sector and so we see a significant opportunity for digitalisation.Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry
Thirdly, he says, insurance penetration in the country is low.
They're hoping to change that through technology.
While it's a large sector, in truth more than two thirds of the cars on our roads are not insured!Fabian Whate, Head - Naspers Foundry
Whitfield also interviews Alex Thomson, the co-founder of Naked Insurance.
RELATED: Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive
Thomson says while he doesn't see car insurance becoming compulsory it is Naked's aim to expand access by using technology to lower entry costs.
I think the investment by Naspers Foundry into Naked reflects the progress that we've made in doing that.Alex Thomson, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
You still hear people today that are convinced you still need to speak to somebody before you buy insurance and we are seeing quite clearly that isn't necessarily the case.... but it's got to be really understandable, simple, quick and easy.Alex Thomson, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
If you go through our quoting process for example, you'll see that there's minimal jargon, it's upfront... We try to make it as simple as possible.Alex Thomson, Co-founder - Naked Insurance
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/NakedCoverSA/photos/1479167645760126
More from Business
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate
Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom.Read More
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.Read More
'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021.Read More
Customer satisfaction in the digital age
Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient.Read More
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.Read More
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen
Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results.Read More
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke.Read More
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.Read More
'A truck is like a 38-ton missile' - training drivers for sometimes volatile SA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnoux Maré, founder of the Innovative Solutions Group.Read More
More from Local
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers
Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking.Read More
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar'
Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio.Read More
'I have too many enemies to even quantify' - Jeremy Vearey
Lester Kiewit is joined from an undisclosed location by former top cop Jeremy Vearey to talk about his book Into Dark Water.Read More
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum
Lester Kiewit speaks to Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix where 36 people were killed last month.Read More
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations.Read More
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.Read More