Customer satisfaction in the digital age

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson. 4 August 2021 7:07 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
View all Politics
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021. 4 August 2021 7:42 PM
Customer satisfaction in the digital age Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient. 4 August 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Customer satisfaction in the digital age

4 August 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient.

We can trace the history of poor service to a person called Nanni. The shipment of copper ore that was ordered did not arrive on time and was of poor quality.

What makes this report remarkable is that it was sent by the unhappy merchant over 3500 years ago.

The clay tablet is held by the British Museum and because we are living in the digital age you can see it for yourself by clicking the link.

Expectation versus reality

Customer satisfaction is the measure of how well the product or service matched the expectation.

You might think that if the product or the service was consistent that the satisfaction would be too, but consider two people taking the same flight to a destination. One is starting a long awaited holiday, the other is having to travel for work and leaving a sick child at home.

Regardless of the service, the likelihood that the work traveller would rate the service as highly as the person heading off on holiday is low.

So how could companies look to make both travellers' trips as good as they can be?

Reducing friction

One focus is to consider removing anything that is not absolutely required so the passengers can arrive just before the flight and board the plane with minimum fuss.

Security measures limit how much you could do, but to the credit of airlines and airports they have looked to simplify everything else from online check-ins to baggage check-ins to supplying tickets digitally and providing directions to your gate via the airport or airline app.

Even so, things will go wrong and the biggest issue a customer will have is who to contact when something does not work. Even though we have had two decades of more and more online interactions, we still look to speak to a human when we are unhappy.

I recall a story of a British bus commuter who was unhappy with the speed the bus driver was driving, tweeted the bus company which sent a message to their operations centre to check the bus speed and then instructed the driver to slow down.

Singapore actually studied it.

Younger generations may prefer this option but for a while business will need to cater to both.

The challenge is how to respond to clients when you have a lot of clients. Consider the challenge to a telecommunications company with millions of customers. Even though most will be happy most of the time, if just half a percent had an issue on a daily basis that would still be at least 40 customers an hour during office hours looking for help.

The solution is to determine what might go wrong and provide a way for customers to either avoid the issue or deal with it easily when it does happen.

In the past you needed to ask customers what they thought and often would not get very accurate feedback. Some behavioural scientists think we should avoid asking customers in favour of noting what they do instead.

Kristen Berman argues that asking customers is not as usual as solving their problems and making things easy.

Another option is to ask for a very simple reaction - are you happy or not? This seems like an obvious option and odds are you have used one of the simple keypads that asks you how you feel about a retail experience.

The surprising thing is that it is not as old a service as you might imagine. The most successful version was founded by a Finnish duo in 2009.

Heikki Väänänen, one of the founders was unhappy with his experience in a store but could not find anyone to give it to and that stuck with him. Eventually it led to the creation of HappyorNot. Just four buttons to determine if your experience was good, bad or average.

Nothing else required and typically the feedback machines are placed as you leave the store or complete your online activity.

The responses create a surprisingly robust measure of satisfaction. If you count daily transactions versus daily reactions, it creates a baseline for engagement.

Should the ratio be very low, it may suggest the machine is not in the best location or the general satisfaction is not very high.

Average and unhappy reactions are a clear indication that more work is needed.

Some argue that staff may press the happy option themselves, but as they are unlikely to press the unhappy button the weighting given to those scores is greater. The system only logs the time the button was pressed and so if many occur in quick succession it suggests someone was trying to game it.

One reaction in a furniture company saw higher positive ratings in the mornings when sales were lower while lower ratings when sales were higher in the afternoon.

Rather than assume the staff were less helpful in the afternoons, they determined that there were too many customers for the staff to properly serve. Adding more staff saw the happiness rise along with increased sales.

I recently was asked to fill in a form that asked for my ID number, I am not a fan of sharing it but it also asked that I fill in my age. That is poor design, as if you require someone to give their ID number you can determine their age and birthday as it is included in the ID. It will also disclose your gender so that too would not be needed.

The best forms only ask the bare minimum. Many companies think they need to collect as much as possible about a new or potential customer, but if you consider what percentage of forms are abandoned you are getting a much stronger signal from potential customers that they are unwilling to fill in your forms than those that follow through with it.

Finding your fans

Besides the customer satisfaction scale there is also the Net Promoter Score (NPS). This simple survey asks how likely you are to recommend the company to others. Those that rate it 9 or 10 are considered fans, those with 7 or 8 are considered passive and scores below 6 indicate they are likely to be negative.

The best combination is to place yourself in the shoes of your customer and to determine how many steps are required to complete your transaction. If you can make it simpler to do it. Then ask them how happy they are and sometimes check how likely they are to be your fans.

And if you do happen to ship copper ore, please keep your customers updated about when they will receive it.


This article first appeared on 702 : Customer satisfaction in the digital age




4 August 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:15 PM

You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 7:15 PM

Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is China calling a deer a horse?

7 July 2021 7:15 PM

An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too

9 June 2021 7:15 PM

Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Metaverse - a potential future internet

26 May 2021 7:15 PM

Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:15 PM

The risk of your business getting hacked is rising

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

Local Opinion Politics

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

Sport

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Obama scales back 60th birthday bash over surging Delta variant

4 August 2021 8:31 PM

Calls mount for govt to do more after illegal firearms found in Phoenix

4 August 2021 7:59 PM

Case of Limpopo man accused of defrauding Eskom postponed

4 August 2021 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA