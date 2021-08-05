Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time?





Full-time attendance for primary schools is challenging under current Covid-19 regulations due to infrastructure constraints says DBE

The National Coronavirus Command Council will make the decision on whether the 1-metre social distance between learners may be reduced

Full-time attendance for primary school pupils will be challenging under the current Covid-19 regulations according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

She has suggested social distancing at schools be reduced from 1 metre to half a metre and will take this to Cabinet for approval.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga.

When schools reopened we knew these challenges would be there because infrastructure issues are major and they have nothing to do with Covid coming to our shores last year. Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

She says they prioritise the safety of learners but there is a balance needed.

It is a battle between safety first and making sure that schooling continues. It is a very fine balance. Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

DBE is therefore always in consultations with the health department, teacher unions, and SGBs to work out how to maintain the correct balance, she notes.

The Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC ) will make the final decision on the distance to be maintained between learners.

What we have heard from the department of health is that there is a huge scientific presentation that was given to the department last week to say that it is not for it is not as big a risk for primary school children of that age as it is for adults or older children. Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

However, Mokgathle says these findings need careful consideration as there is a great deal of anxiety regarding the safety of children.

We cannot just go out and say kids under 12 or under 14 can come without masks. We cannot do that. Hope Mokgatlhe, Spokesperson for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga