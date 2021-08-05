'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:15
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Denise Newman
Today at 13:33
Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo D'Ambrosio
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:07
CarTalk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:50
Music with Kristi Lowe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristi Lowe
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Rowe
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Update with WC Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The carrot or the stick - what's the best way encourage people to get the jab? Lester Kiewit asks psychologist Prof Mark Tomlison whether incentives work in encouraging changing behaviour. 5 August 2021 11:14 AM
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD. 5 August 2021 10:45 AM
Sasol workers told 'vax up or pay up' as Fedusa calls move 'disgusting' Lester Kiewit speaks to Fedusa's Riefdah Ajam about Sasol's plan to make vaccinations mandatory among workers. 5 August 2021 10:13 AM
View all Local
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga. 5 August 2021 7:57 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
View all Politics
'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa' Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana. 5 August 2021 9:15 AM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies. 4 August 2021 8:27 PM
View all Business
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'

5 August 2021 9:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
City of Cape Town
Nersa
Electricity tariffs
Electricity tariff hikes
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sifiso Skenjana
IQ Business

Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana.

  • Nersa regulates the pricing approach for both Eskom and municipalities – it’s not possible for the City of Cape Town, for example, to “sneak in” surcharges

  • The City of Cape Town (CoCT) does not have the highest electricity tariffs in South Africa – its latest tariff hike is more than 1% less than the average municipality

  • Disgruntled consumers may approach Nersa with complaints

Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Every year on the first of July, the cost of electricity for those supplied by the City of Cape Town (CoCT) increases.

This year, the CoCT hiked prices by 13.48% for both its fixed monthly tariff and its per-unit tariffs, despite the Eskom tariff increasing by 17.8%.

In other words, CoCT did not pass all of its costs of obtaining electricity from Eskom on to its customers.

In the rest of South Africa, municipalities have, on average, increased electricity tariffs by 14.59%.

Despite this, some people are taking to social media, alleging a higher increase, and that the CoCT sneaks in surcharges.

Are municipalities unfairly profiteering when on-selling the electricity they purchase from Eskom?

Refilwe Moloto asked IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana if it’s possible for municipalities such as the CoCT to sneak in extra hikes (scroll up to listen).

Skenjana explained in detail how Eskom and municipalities derive their tariffs.

It [perceptions of sneaky price surcharges] is probably a function of frustration with the pace at which the cost of living is rising… Tariff increases come in July, a high-demand time…

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

Nersa regulates the pricing approach, both for Eskom and local governments… It’s complex… You get a baseline tariff from Eskom, and then at the municipal level, you account for infrastructure issues, and socio-economic issues… Then there’s the demand factors… and usage…

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

We can’t standardise the rate, but we standardise the approach to pricing… They [municipalities] aren’t allowed to work outside the bounds of the pricing approach…

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

Disgruntled consumers can go to Nersa… There are provisions to lay a complaint…

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business

The City of Cape Town certainly does not have the highest tariffs. Some municipalities are pushing through a lot more to the consumer…

Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business



5 August 2021 9:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
City of Cape Town
Nersa
Electricity tariffs
Electricity tariff hikes
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sifiso Skenjana
IQ Business

More from Business

Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate

4 August 2021 8:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves

4 August 2021 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer satisfaction in the digital age

4 August 2021 7:15 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment

4 August 2021 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom spent R29m on milk, toilet paper, cleaning products in one year

4 August 2021 6:25 PM

But in the past financial year, the power utility has managed to cut this by almost 50% to R15.6 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

4 August 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen

4 August 2021 8:06 AM

Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

4 August 2021 7:35 AM

African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom spent R29m on milk, toilet paper, cleaning products in one year

Business Local

KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement

Local Politics

'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'

Business

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg's electricity tariff structure criticised for being complicated

5 August 2021 9:57 AM

Muofhe says he left SSA in better shape to deal with corruption

5 August 2021 9:41 AM

Teacher unions want consultation over proposal to reduce class social distancing

5 August 2021 8:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA