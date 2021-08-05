'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'
-
Nersa regulates the pricing approach for both Eskom and municipalities – it’s not possible for the City of Cape Town, for example, to “sneak in” surcharges
-
The City of Cape Town (CoCT) does not have the highest electricity tariffs in South Africa – its latest tariff hike is more than 1% less than the average municipality
-
Disgruntled consumers may approach Nersa with complaints
Every year on the first of July, the cost of electricity for those supplied by the City of Cape Town (CoCT) increases.
This year, the CoCT hiked prices by 13.48% for both its fixed monthly tariff and its per-unit tariffs, despite the Eskom tariff increasing by 17.8%.
In other words, CoCT did not pass all of its costs of obtaining electricity from Eskom on to its customers.
In the rest of South Africa, municipalities have, on average, increased electricity tariffs by 14.59%.
Despite this, some people are taking to social media, alleging a higher increase, and that the CoCT sneaks in surcharges.
Are municipalities unfairly profiteering when on-selling the electricity they purchase from Eskom?
Refilwe Moloto asked IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana if it’s possible for municipalities such as the CoCT to sneak in extra hikes (scroll up to listen).
Skenjana explained in detail how Eskom and municipalities derive their tariffs.
It [perceptions of sneaky price surcharges] is probably a function of frustration with the pace at which the cost of living is rising… Tariff increases come in July, a high-demand time…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
Nersa regulates the pricing approach, both for Eskom and local governments… It’s complex… You get a baseline tariff from Eskom, and then at the municipal level, you account for infrastructure issues, and socio-economic issues… Then there’s the demand factors… and usage…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
We can’t standardise the rate, but we standardise the approach to pricing… They [municipalities] aren’t allowed to work outside the bounds of the pricing approach…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
Disgruntled consumers can go to Nersa… There are provisions to lay a complaint…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
The City of Cape Town certainly does not have the highest tariffs. Some municipalities are pushing through a lot more to the consumer…Sifiso Skenjana, Chief Economist - IQ Business
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
