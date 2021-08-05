Sasol workers told 'vax up or pay up' as Fedusa calls move 'disgusting'
- Sasol has told workers they must get vaccinated or pay for weekly Covid tests
- A massive five-day Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees got underway at Sasol's Secunda plant on 26 July
Sasol is facing pushback from public service unions over its attempt to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory among its workers.
Trade union Solidarity says it wants to meet with Sasol bosses after the firm apparently told staff in a letter that they must get vaxxed or produce a negative Covid test each week -at their own expense.
According to Bloomberg News Agency workers who choose not to get vaccinated will have to pay for weekly R850 PCR Covid tests out of their own pocket.
Speaking at the launch of Sasol's mass vaccine drive in Mpumulanga last month, Vice President and Head Corporate of Community Affairs for Sasol Secunda Operations Mashudu Ndou said:
“By getting a vaccine, individuals do not only protect themselves, they also protect their loved ones, their colleagues and their community”.
The Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa's (Fedusa) Riefdah Ajam tells Lester Kiewit they are appalled by the move.
Fedusa would be totally opposed to any form of victimisation against workers who may refuse to be vaccinated.Riefdah Ajam, General secretary - Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
[If they refuse] does that mean they are going to be continually left out-of-pocket?Riefdah Ajam, General secretary - Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
I think it's absolutely disgusting and we will oppose any such move to victimise workers.Riefdah Ajam, General secretary - Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
Earlier this week, labour law expert Lauren Salt told Cape Talk that the Department of Labour's vaccination guidelines released in June did not give firms carte blanche to make Covid-19 vaccines compulsory among workers.
Last week the energy and chemical company launched a massive vaccination drive at its Secunda in partnership partnering with the Mpumalanga government.
It's hoping to vaccinate over 8 000 workers and service providers.
