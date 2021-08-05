Streaming issues? Report here
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement

5 August 2021 10:45 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC factions
Politics
Brett Herron
WhatsApp
Good Party
Lester Kiewit
Gauteng looting
The Morning Review
Gauteng riots
KZN riots
KZN looting

Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.

  • GOOD party has handed over to the Hawks evidence of ANC members’ involvement in the violence that rocked parts of KZN and Gauteng last month

  • Three WhatsApp groups were established shortly after former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest to drive the attempted insurrection, says GOOD

  • GOOD says the groups appeared well organised, and well-funded

Martha Dladla, a single mother who owns a dental therapy practice in Vosloorus, Gauteng was shattered when she found her business was burnt down during the looting and violence.

No high-profile individuals have been arrested for what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a “failed insurrection”, despite him claiming after the riots that 12 key people have been identified.

The GOOD party has passed information relating to three WhatsApp groups apparently formed in order to instigate the violence last month to Hawks unit Crimes Against the State.

GOOD says the information was leaked to it by members of the ANC.

It says it is wary of becoming involved in the ANC’s factional battles, but that the content on the WhatsApp groups is too graphic to ignore.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD (scroll up to listen).

It appears the three WhatsApp groups were established specifically to drive the attempted insurrection. They were all set up shortly after former president Zuma handed himself over… The content - and intention - is quite clear…

Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD

The one WhatsApp group did have two members whose names will be familiar to South Africans - Carl Niehaus and Andile Lungisa…

Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD

There hasn’t been much movement around those 12 instigators… We were able to identify 26 people who actively participated, it appears, in planning the shutdown of highways. There’s a video where they’re pouring sand from a big truck to block a highway… Recipes for making a bomb… The posts are quite shocking…

Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD

It appears to me that these groups were very well organised, but the hand of the organisers is not clear… How many of us have a bulldozer?... Guys pouring sand from a massive truck... It was very well organised, and probably well-funded…

Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD

I’m concerned about what appears to be a subsiding of this investigation… The threat to the President… those things are concerning…

Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD



