The carrot or the stick, what's the best way to encourage people to get the jab?
- Do you punish, or do you incentivise when it comes to encouraging people to get vaccinated asks Lester Kiewit?
- The Human Rights Commission has said it will oppose calls to make vaccinations compulsory
RELATED:How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones
As public service unions slam Sasol's reported attempts at making vaccinations mandatory among workers, Lester Kiewit asks 'what is the best way to encourage people to get the jab?'.
On Thursday, the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa's (Fedusa) Riefdah Ajam said they were appalled by reports Sasol staff were being told to vaccinate or cough up for weekly PCR Covid tests (R850).
Do you punish, or do you incentivise, asks Kiewit?
The Human Rights Commission has said that while it wants people to register and get vaccinated, it will oppose calls to make vaccinations compulsory - as it would infringe on people's constitutional rights.
We know from lots of work around behaviour change that ordering people to do things, tends not to work.Mark Tomlison, Professor in the Psychology Department - Stellenbosch University
[In South Africa] the problem we have right now is around trust, we have a suspended Minister of Health.Mark Tomlison, Professor in the Psychology Department - Stellenbosch University
The best way you have if you're not going to use the stick method is to get people on your side...Mark Tomlison, Professor in the Psychology Department - Stellenbosch University
To trust government, to trust the scientistsMark Tomlison, Professor in the Psychology Department - Stellenbosch University
RELATED: You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
RELATED: Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90421548_doctor-and-man-with-health-problem-at-hospital.html?vti=ns48mg4wrxw6teaifz-1-3
