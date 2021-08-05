Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'Phoenix conflict was carefully orchestrated to sow racial discourse'

5 August 2021 1:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Phoenix
Jeff Wicks
news24
midday report
KZN looting
KZN unrest

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks.

  • Phoenix was relatively unaffected in the unrest following former president Zuma’s arrest, according to data obtained by News24 Reporter Jeff Wick

  • Fake news suggested that Indians would specifically be targeted, influencing the level of response

  • RET voices are still issuing “patently untrue” inflammatory remarks

Volunteers hand out meals in the aftermath of the violence in Phoenix on 20 July 2021.

New data, uncovered by News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks, suggests that Phoenix, currently a hotbed of racial hostility, was relatively unaffected in the recent unrest after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Vigilantes from the mostly Indian suburb targeted Black people; 36 people died.

“An analysis suggests that the justification of racial profiling and extrajudicial killings - to protect Indians and their homes - does not hold muster,” writes Wicks.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Wicks (scroll up to listen).

READ - Phoenix killings: New data suggests Indians, homes were never the target in face of race killings – News24

Fake news… was deliberately used to inflame tensions… At the start of the unrest… fake news… suggested that Indian homes and people specifically would be targeted. That, without doubt, influenced the level of response…

Jeff Wicks, reporter - News24

What the data tells us is that, yes, Phoenix was relatively untouched, and that speaks to the efficacy of the roadblocks and vigilante groups that had been set up in the area. However, what’s impossible to justify, is racial profiling and the ensuing violence that followed…

Jeff Wicks, reporter - News24

It’s a conflict that appears to be carefully seeded and orchestrated… to sow racial discourse… That tension is still being fanned by RET voices… issuing inflammatory remarks that are patently not true…

Jeff Wicks, reporter - News24

Nerves are frayed… The EFF is now there to protest under a very inflammatory banner…

Jeff Wicks, reporter - News24



