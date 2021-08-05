R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday





Applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant opens on Friday 6 August

Applicants are urged to provide banking details to avoid crowed flocking to Post Office pay points from the end of August

A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon announcing that applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant announced by President Ramaphosa will open on Friday.

Caregivers are also eligible to receive the special grant.

Government announced improved pay points and systems will also be implemented to manage the larger queues.

We are working very closely with the Post Office and they are making sure there are plans in place for the month-end of August when payments commence. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

We appeal to those making applications to give us their banking details because then they do not have to flock to the Post Office. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

This is the new Social Relief Covid-19 grant and people have to fall within certain categories because we do the means test. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

Who is eligible for the R350 grant?

1. They must be getting andy other income over R595

2. Applicants must have a valid South African ID

He urges applicants to ensure the correct ID number is provided.

We find many times just one digit is incorrect and then the grant is given to a completely different person. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

Applicants on Friday 6 August are urged to provide banking details.