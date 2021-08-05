R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday
- Applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant opens on Friday 6 August
- Applicants are urged to provide banking details to avoid crowed flocking to Post Office pay points from the end of August
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon announcing that applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant announced by President Ramaphosa will open on Friday.
Caregivers are also eligible to receive the special grant.
Government announced improved pay points and systems will also be implemented to manage the larger queues.
We are working very closely with the Post Office and they are making sure there are plans in place for the month-end of August when payments commence.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa
We appeal to those making applications to give us their banking details because then they do not have to flock to the Post Office.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa
This is the new Social Relief Covid-19 grant and people have to fall within certain categories because we do the means test.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa
Who is eligible for the R350 grant?
1. They must be getting andy other income over R595
2. Applicants must have a valid South African ID
He urges applicants to ensure the correct ID number is provided.
We find many times just one digit is incorrect and then the grant is given to a completely different person.Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa
Applicants on Friday 6 August are urged to provide banking details.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement
Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.Read More
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar'
Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio.Read More
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore
Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations.Read More
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…
Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.Read More
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income
Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.Read More
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war
Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene.Read More