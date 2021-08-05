Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
88% of WCape primary schools can't comply with new social distancing guidelines Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson. 5 August 2021 5:31 PM
Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 5 August 2021 2:33 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
View all Local
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 5 August 2021 1:40 PM
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD. 5 August 2021 10:45 AM
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga. 5 August 2021 7:57 AM
View all Politics
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders. 5 August 2021 3:19 PM
'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa' Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana. 5 August 2021 9:15 AM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 5 August 2021 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday

5 August 2021 1:40 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SASSA
special COVID-19 grant

Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant opens on Friday 6 August
  • Applicants are urged to provide banking details to avoid crowed flocking to Post Office pay points from the end of August
A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu briefed the media on Wednesday afternoon announcing that applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant announced by President Ramaphosa will open on Friday.

Caregivers are also eligible to receive the special grant.

Government announced improved pay points and systems will also be implemented to manage the larger queues.

We are working very closely with the Post Office and they are making sure there are plans in place for the month-end of August when payments commence.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

We appeal to those making applications to give us their banking details because then they do not have to flock to the Post Office.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

This is the new Social Relief Covid-19 grant and people have to fall within certain categories because we do the means test.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

Who is eligible for the R350 grant?

1. They must be getting andy other income over R595

2. Applicants must have a valid South African ID

He urges applicants to ensure the correct ID number is provided.

We find many times just one digit is incorrect and then the grant is given to a completely different person.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - Sassa

Applicants on Friday 6 August are urged to provide banking details.




5 August 2021 1:40 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SASSA
special COVID-19 grant

More from Politics

KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement

5 August 2021 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time?

5 August 2021 7:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

4 August 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar'

4 August 2021 1:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

4 August 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore

4 August 2021 9:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

4 August 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income

3 August 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war

3 August 2021 11:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

3 August 2021 6:39 AM

Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak

Local

Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

World Bank: SA’s AG is one of two globally enjoying high independence

5 August 2021 6:02 PM

'Take over that thing': EFF KZN members told to disrupt Zikalala’s appearances

5 August 2021 5:41 PM

JHB mom accuses Helen Joseph Hospital of covering up child’s death

5 August 2021 5:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA