[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'





A Russian vlogger has made a video in which he expresses his disgust at our love for Russian sausages.

The video is going viral and the hashtag #ILoveEatingRussians is trending.

“It’s disgusting!” he says.

“I cannot believe what I’m watching! It’s cannibalism! This is against human rights! They are laughing and saying that they eat Russians! These bastards even boast that they only eat the best Russians!”

I’m CRYING! 😭😂 Imagine being a Russian and coming across this? 🤣😂



Ngaze ngahleka yezwa! 🤣😂 Guys there’s an article bukani: https://t.co/w1ocnTqTL3 #ILoveeatingRussians pic.twitter.com/SIBbMZBwIH — Nkabikazi (@lovejoy_noms) August 4, 2021

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:16).

Kiewit pitched in with a history lesson on why we call Russian sausages “Russians”.

Thoughts and prayers to David Mabuza as he frantically sends an encoded memo to Moscow, replying to an enraged message from Vladimir Putin demanding to know why #ILoveEatingRussians is trending in South Africa. — Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) August 4, 2021