Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
CEO of Artscape Theatre Centre in Cape Town and South African disability and women's rights activist.
Marlene is also co-founder of the Women’s Achievement Network for Disability.
She shares her favourite 80s and 90s songs ahead of Women's Day.
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs
Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.Read More
Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
The host of kykNET's Verslag and news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie joins you on #AnHourWith this Sunday at 10am.Read More