Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak





The Western Cape is now officially at the peak of its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

There are about 39 000 active cases and more than 3600 people in hospital.

The province is recording about 3000 new infections and admitting 339 people to hospital per day.

Public sector hospitalisations are still increasing, according to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

