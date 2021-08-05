Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak
The Western Cape is now officially at the peak of its third wave of Covid-19 infections.
There are about 39 000 active cases and more than 3600 people in hospital.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
The province is recording about 3000 new infections and admitting 339 people to hospital per day.
Public sector hospitalisations are still increasing, according to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.
#COVID19 The Western Cape has officially reached the peak of its COVID-19 third wave.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2021
It’s seeing an average of 3004 new diagnoses each day. Admissions are at 339 new admissions per day. Deaths have increased, with around 108 deaths each day. KP pic.twitter.com/qFmFo939k6
#COVID19 The province is currently in the fourth tier of the health department’s trigger system. KP pic.twitter.com/sL5FUHt11m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2021
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).
Admissions are starting to slow down… There’s still widespread community transmission…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150578575_second-wave-virus-surge-outbreak-and-pandemic-and-covid-crisis-or-influenza-as-dangerous-flu-strain-.html?vti=n6bp3xcs838pqxb81v-1-3
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour
Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle.Read More
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
United States donates 5.66-million Pfizer vaccine doses to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General.Read More
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…
Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate.Read More
Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.Read More
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 26 July 2021.Read More