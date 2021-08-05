Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak

5 August 2021 2:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
midday report
covid-19 in western cape
Kaylynn Palm
Covid-19 third wave

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

The Western Cape is now officially at the peak of its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

There are about 39 000 active cases and more than 3600 people in hospital.

© lightwise/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

The province is recording about 3000 new infections and admitting 339 people to hospital per day.

Public sector hospitalisations are still increasing, according to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm (scroll up to listen).

Admissions are starting to slow down… There’s still widespread community transmission…

Kaylynn Palm, reporter - Eyewitness News



