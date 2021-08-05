Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more





Medical aids may not force their members to get vaccinated against Covid-19, says the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF).

They are also barred from charging unvaccinated members higher premiums.

Africa Melane interviewed Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the BHF (scroll up to listen).

© syomaantonov/123rf.com

With healthcare, there is no way a medical scheme can discriminate against someone because they’re not vaccinated… Your vaccination status is irrelevant… Charlton Murove, Head of Research - Board of Healthcare Funders