Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more
Medical aids may not force their members to get vaccinated against Covid-19, says the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF).
They are also barred from charging unvaccinated members higher premiums.
Africa Melane interviewed Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the BHF (scroll up to listen).
With healthcare, there is no way a medical scheme can discriminate against someone because they’re not vaccinated… Your vaccination status is irrelevant…Charlton Murove, Head of Research - Board of Healthcare Funders
Covid actually had a positive impact on the finances of medical schemes. People have not claimed as much as they normally do…Charlton Murove, Head of Research - Board of Healthcare Funders
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150830723_stop-vaccinations-a-syringe-in-the-doctor-hand-and-a-patient-says-no-.html?vti=nvf03v26yph40wqzyl-1-2
