The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more

5 August 2021 3:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Medical aids
Healthcare
Board of Healthcare Funders
Africa Melane
private healthcare
medical schemes
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccine hesitancy
Charlton Murove

Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.

Medical aids may not force their members to get vaccinated against Covid-19, says the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF).

They are also barred from charging unvaccinated members higher premiums.

Africa Melane interviewed Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the BHF (scroll up to listen).

© syomaantonov/123rf.com

With healthcare, there is no way a medical scheme can discriminate against someone because they’re not vaccinated… Your vaccination status is irrelevant…

Charlton Murove, Head of Research - Board of Healthcare Funders

Covid actually had a positive impact on the finances of medical schemes. People have not claimed as much as they normally do…

Charlton Murove, Head of Research - Board of Healthcare Funders



