Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women





The study found that men are provided with better resources to cope with aging

Men are likely to be better financially secure in retirement than women

Women earn less than men and are more likely to live alone at the end of their lives

A new international study suggests that the different gender roles played by men and women within society not only shape their life opportunities, but also their experience of ageing.

As a result, researchers believe that males have more advantages than females in ageing societies, perpetuating inequalities for women in later life.

The study, published in the Lancet Healthy Longevity journal was conducted in 18 high-income countries by scientists from the National University of Singapore and Columbia University in the United States, found that men are especially advantaged when it comes to income and wealth.

I'm kind of sardonically tempted to say, you needed to do a study to find this out? That men's advantages through life continue into the ageing period? John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

I think it's probably obvious to most people, but the fact is that there are deniers. When you want to change some policies or develop some programs, sometimes people say, well I don't believe there's a difference, prove it. So we proved it. John Rowe - Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University

There's a difference in roles, more caregiving by women, more rearing of children etc., but there are other differences. women live three or four years longer than men on average. Since they outlive their spouses, they live alone longer. They're more susceptible to loneliness and isolation. When they're working, they have lower paying jobs, and lower pensions when they retire. John Rowe - Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University

Things are beginning to change. There are certain policies, such as paid family leave which are fostering some of those changes. John Rowe - Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University

It always turns out that the best countries, are the ones that are on the podium at the winter Olympics. Norway, Sweden, they have very good national programs that target among other things, gender equity, and they performed very well. John Rowe - Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University

