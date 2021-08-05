'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has reported that its net profit after tax (NPAT) decreased by 28% in the six months ended 30 June 2021.
It's half-year results show the JSE coming under pressure compared to the volatility (great for business volumes) of the first half of 2020, says Bruce Whitfield.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 19% to R520 million (compared to R644 million in 2020).
The JSE says earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased by 26%, to 420.2 cents and 420.1 cents, respectively.
"Notwithstanding the constrained operating environment, the JSE remains in a healthy cash position" says CEO Leila Fourie.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE boss on The Money Show.
We face the confluence of three events effectively, notwithstanding the fact that the exchange All Share Index is up 15% - that growth in the market is achieved through much lower relative volumes and values...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The first big factor that affected our position was the high base effect and that was caused by enormous hyper-volatility last year.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We are so tightly correlated to market value that it does tend to distort our performance and although we were down this year by 8% in the equity market revenue, when we compare ourselves to the base of 2019... we're up 15% on both volume and value, and we would be up 16% in revenue.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Fourie emphasizes that the market is growing, and growing well.
"It would be naive for us not to have expected this drop" she says.
The results are very much in line with our budgets, they were expected and they are typical following a market-moving event.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Fourie also comments on the high number of delistings on the JSE.
"The number of delistings are also largely either scheme arrangements or particularly in the small- and mid-cap market which was really hard-hit during the downturn."
This market does tend to bounce back fairly quickly, she says, and the JSE is also future-proofing itself.
For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:
