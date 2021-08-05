'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: At-home fitness: Balancing enthusiasm with safety & success
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 05:10
More than a 1000 EFF supporters descended on Phoenix
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabiso Goba - Journalist at The Witness
Today at 05:46
Springboks final Test against the British & Irish Lions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Rich - Senior Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 06:10
AUDIO: CR on cabinet reshuffle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:25
The younger generation ripe for strategic thinking
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mitch Ilbury - Director at Mindofafox and Co-Founder at Growing Foxes
Today at 06:40
Schools feeling pinch as many parents cannot pay fees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Deacon - Acting CEO - Federation Of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 07:20
Frontline Doc sees vaccines saving lives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Marc Mendelson - head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital.
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trail Blazer: Ann Lamont, new leader of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ann Lamont - Executive Chairperson Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Islamophobic remarks seemingly from a con court judge?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Seedat
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Gambit films to release Indemnity crime thriller
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Benjamin Overmeyer - Producer at Gambit Films
Travis Taute - Writer and Director at Gambit Films
Today at 10:30
Final Lion's test preview
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gavin Mares - Rugby writer at The Telegraph newspaper
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Online gaming
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Tertiens - Actor, Comedy Magician and TV personality at ...
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Children's Institute: Children and Covid study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Maylene Shung-King - Deputy Director at Uct Children'S Institute
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 17:45
Music: Simone Govender
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Govender
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. 5 August 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night. 5 August 2021 6:40 PM
View all Local
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD. 5 August 2021 10:45 AM
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga. 5 August 2021 7:57 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders. 5 August 2021 3:19 PM
'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa' Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana. 5 August 2021 9:15 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'

5 August 2021 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
investments
gaming industry
stock markets
Prosus
COVID-19
leila fourie
tech sector

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.
© cooldesign/123rf.com

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has reported that its net profit after tax (NPAT) decreased by 28% in the six months ended 30 June 2021.

It's half-year results show the JSE coming under pressure compared to the volatility (great for business volumes) of the first half of 2020, says Bruce Whitfield.

RELATED: JSE closes at highest level for 2020 with surge in demand (mid-pandemic!)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 19% to R520 million (compared to R644 million in 2020).

The JSE says earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased by 26%, to 420.2 cents and 420.1 cents, respectively.

"Notwithstanding the constrained operating environment, the JSE remains in a healthy cash position" says CEO Leila Fourie.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the JSE boss on The Money Show.

We face the confluence of three events effectively, notwithstanding the fact that the exchange All Share Index is up 15% - that growth in the market is achieved through much lower relative volumes and values...

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The first big factor that affected our position was the high base effect and that was caused by enormous hyper-volatility last year.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We are so tightly correlated to market value that it does tend to distort our performance and although we were down this year by 8% in the equity market revenue, when we compare ourselves to the base of 2019... we're up 15% on both volume and value, and we would be up 16% in revenue.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Fourie emphasizes that the market is growing, and growing well.

"It would be naive for us not to have expected this drop" she says.

The results are very much in line with our budgets, they were expected and they are typical following a market-moving event.

Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Fourie also comments on the high number of delistings on the JSE.

"The number of delistings are also largely either scheme arrangements or particularly in the small- and mid-cap market which was really hard-hit during the downturn."

This market does tend to bounce back fairly quickly, she says, and the JSE is also future-proofing itself.

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:




5 August 2021 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
investments
gaming industry
stock markets
Prosus
COVID-19
leila fourie
tech sector

More from Business

Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now...

5 August 2021 8:51 PM

Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm

5 August 2021 6:40 PM

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more

5 August 2021 3:19 PM

Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa'

5 August 2021 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate

4 August 2021 8:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves

4 August 2021 7:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Munro about Liberty Holdings' results for the first six months of 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer satisfaction in the digital age

4 August 2021 7:15 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers bets on another local insurance startup with R120 million investment

4 August 2021 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Naspers Foundry Head Fabian Whate and the co-founder of Naked Insurance, Alex Thomson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha

5 August 2021 6:56 PM

John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm

5 August 2021 6:40 PM

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

88% of WCape primary schools can't comply with new social distancing guidelines

5 August 2021 5:31 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak

5 August 2021 2:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Phoenix conflict was carefully orchestrated to sow racial discourse'

5 August 2021 1:15 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The carrot or the stick, what's the best way to encourage people to get the jab?

5 August 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit asks psychologist Prof Mark Tomlison whether incentives work in encouraging changing behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement

5 August 2021 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol workers told 'vax up or pay up' as Fedusa calls move 'disgusting'

5 August 2021 10:13 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fedusa's Riefdah Ajam about Sasol's plan to make vaccinations mandatory among workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes

Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak

Local

[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The ins and outs of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

5 August 2021 11:10 PM

Who's out: Casualties of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

5 August 2021 10:47 PM

IN FULL: Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle address

5 August 2021 10:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA