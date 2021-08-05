88% of WCape primary schools can't comply with new social distancing guidelines





Department of Basic Education plans to reduce social distancing in classrooms to 0.5 metres from the current 1 metre guideline.

All primary schools returned to full-time teaching as of 2 August

Teacher unions slammed the Department of Basic Educations new social distancing guidelines

Western Cape Education Department says the majority of schools cannot comply with the new guidelines

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Learner returned to the classroom on 26 July as all government schools reopened as the country move to level 3 lockdown.

The Department of Basic Education also instructed primary schools to return to full-time teaching on August 2.

In doing so, the department issued new social distancing guidelines to accommodate more learners in classrooms.

The social distancing measure which schools had been asked to observe was one metre between pupils.

That distance has now been reduced to 0.5 metre, because there are a lot of schools that have small classrooms and lots of pupils in those classes.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond says the vast majority of schools are not able to comply with the new guidelines.

At the moment, fifty-four percent of our special needs schools can comply with the one metre, but eighty-eight percent of our primary schools cannot comply. Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

A lot of our school desks are made for two learners. They're going to be about 50 centimetres across from each other because they're sharing a desk. Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

Teacher unions, including the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) and the South African Teachers' Union have issued a joint statement slamming the department's recommendation.

“No scientific evidence thus far has been provided to the unions in connection with the acceptability of such a reduction,” the statement read.

Nearly nine out of ten schools are in a very difficult position. They are not able to in terms of current thinking and regulations, return to full-time teaching in a safe way. John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

If we're in a high state of alert, as we are now in the Western Cape as a province, then maybe it isn't the time to bring back a reduced one metre. Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

We're in a desperate situation at the moment. We've already reduced the curriculum. Schools are trying to trim it even further. Some learners are only going to school one or twice a week. It really is a desperate situation. Bronagh Hammond - Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.