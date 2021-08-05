Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
88% of WCape primary schools can't comply with new social distancing guidelines Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson. 5 August 2021 5:31 PM
Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 5 August 2021 2:33 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 5 August 2021 1:40 PM
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD. 5 August 2021 10:45 AM
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga. 5 August 2021 7:57 AM
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders. 5 August 2021 3:19 PM
'Cape Town electricity tariff increases lower than average for South Africa' Refilwe Moloto interviews IQ Business Chief Economist Sifiso Skenjana. 5 August 2021 9:15 AM
Telkom appoints Serame Taukobong (consumer business chief) as CEO-designate Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Serame Taukobong about what the future holds for Telkom. 4 August 2021 8:47 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 5 August 2021 1:37 PM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021

5 August 2021 6:05 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.
  • Thriller: Blacktop Wasteland by S.A Cosby
  • Fiction: The Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen
  • Non Fiction: Going With the Boys: Six Extraordinary Women Writing From The Frontline by Judith Mackrell
© dogfella/123rf.com

This week's thriller recommendation is called Blacktop Wasteland byS.A Cosby. It's about Beauregard "Bug" Montage, a husband, father and car mechanic, who was once known as the best getaway driver on the East Coast. Just like his father, who disappeared many years ago.

The fiction recommendation is a collection of short stories called Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen, who's an America writer of Chinese origin. Land of Big Numbers is a collection of ten short stories about characters who live in, or have emigrated from, present-day China.

The non-fiction pick of the week is Going With the Boys: Six Extraordinary Women Writing from the Front Line by Judith Mackrell. It tells the story of six women who became frontline war correspondents during World War Two.




Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women
5 August 2021 4:32 PM

5 August 2021 4:32 PM

John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University.

Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more
5 August 2021 3:19 PM

5 August 2021 3:19 PM

Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.

[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It's cannibalism!'
5 August 2021 1:37 PM

5 August 2021 1:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
4 August 2021 8:27 PM

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones
4 August 2021 1:01 PM

4 August 2021 1:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times.

How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
4 August 2021 7:35 AM

4 August 2021 7:35 AM

African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke.

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings
3 August 2021 4:51 PM

3 August 2021 4:51 PM

John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
3 August 2021 2:24 PM

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care
3 August 2021 1:14 PM

3 August 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds.

New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV
2 August 2021 2:07 PM

2 August 2021 2:07 PM

John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
29 July 2021 6:14 PM

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game
27 July 2021 3:26 PM

27 July 2021 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft.

Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
25 July 2021 1:46 PM

25 July 2021 1:46 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage.

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
22 July 2021 1:35 PM

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso
17 July 2021 2:46 PM

17 July 2021 2:46 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music.

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation
17 July 2021 12:20 PM

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks
16 July 2021 9:22 AM

16 July 2021 9:22 AM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak

Local

Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It's cannibalism!'

Lifestyle

World Bank: SA's AG is one of two globally enjoying high independence
5 August 2021 6:02 PM

5 August 2021 6:02 PM

'Take over that thing': EFF KZN members told to disrupt Zikalala's appearances
5 August 2021 5:41 PM

5 August 2021 5:41 PM

JHB mom accuses Helen Joseph Hospital of covering up child's death
5 August 2021 5:28 PM

5 August 2021 5:28 PM

