John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021

This week's thriller recommendation is called Blacktop Wasteland byS.A Cosby. It's about Beauregard "Bug" Montage, a husband, father and car mechanic, who was once known as the best getaway driver on the East Coast. Just like his father, who disappeared many years ago.

The fiction recommendation is a collection of short stories called Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen, who's an America writer of Chinese origin. Land of Big Numbers is a collection of ten short stories about characters who live in, or have emigrated from, present-day China.

The non-fiction pick of the week is Going With the Boys: Six Extraordinary Women Writing from the Front Line by Judith Mackrell. It tells the story of six women who became frontline war correspondents during World War Two.