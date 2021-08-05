John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021
- Thriller: Blacktop Wasteland by S.A Cosby
- Fiction: The Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen
- Non Fiction: Going With the Boys: Six Extraordinary Women Writing From The Frontline by Judith Mackrell
This week's thriller recommendation is called Blacktop Wasteland byS.A Cosby. It's about Beauregard "Bug" Montage, a husband, father and car mechanic, who was once known as the best getaway driver on the East Coast. Just like his father, who disappeared many years ago.
The fiction recommendation is a collection of short stories called Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen, who's an America writer of Chinese origin. Land of Big Numbers is a collection of ten short stories about characters who live in, or have emigrated from, present-day China.
The non-fiction pick of the week is Going With the Boys: Six Extraordinary Women Writing from the Front Line by Judith Mackrell. It tells the story of six women who became frontline war correspondents during World War Two.
