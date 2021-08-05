Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha
- Residents of Khayelitsha have been complaining of raw sewage flowing through the streets
- The City of Cape Town says vandals have destroyed a pump station in the area which needs to be completely rebuilt
- Maintenance teams have also come under attack by criminals in the area resulting in further delays in the repair work
Residents of Khayelitsha are continuing to struggle with the problem of raw sewage flowing through the streets, around businesses and into homes.
According to the Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for water and waste services at the City Of Cape Town, the local pump station had also been vandalised, resulting in the current unsanitary situation.
In April, the sewer pump station in Site B which services over 8000 households, in Site B and Site C in Khayelitsha, was completely stripped by thieves, despite security guards on duty.
Much of the situation is related to the kind of vandalism that we're seeing towards key infrastructure such as our pump stations.Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Since April we've been working on completely reconstructing that sewer pump station at a cost of R6m. We're about a week away from being able to fully commission that.Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
There are options within the public finance management act for emergency tenders to be given. This seems like the perfect opportunity to use those provisions.John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter
We have procured millions of Rands of equipment, as well as additional security measures to enhance the security of that facility, and we've done that in the shortest period of time possible, while still deploying additional mobile pumps to try and sustain or continue the operations at the pump station.Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Despite their best efforts to assist residents, Limberg says maintenance teams have been robbed and even shot at while conducting work in the area.
While our teams have undertaken this work, they have been robbed and shot at on-site. we have also, to a large extent have had to get armed escorts to assist our teams to do the work necessary.Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
