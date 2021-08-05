[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm





Talk of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle has been born out after various news outlets reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called a meeting with top ANC officials and Tripartite Alliance partners.

Now the Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday, 5 August.

UPDATE: Time for the announcement is updated to 21h00. https://t.co/KRO1PVsLnA — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 5, 2021

Watch the President's address live here: