President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a Cabinet reshuffle.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigned from his position confirmed Ramaphosa after the scandal around the Digital Vibes contract came to light.
The new Minister of Health is Dr Joe Phaahla.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was another Cabinet member who requested to leave his position and the President announced he had finally accepted his long-standing request to be excused from his position.
The new Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana, the former deputy finance minister and the man who heads the ANC's economic transformation committee.
Minister in the Presidency replacing the late Jackson Mthembu is Mondli Ngugubele.
Following the recent civil unrest and concerns around state security, Ramaphosa announces the appointment of a panel to examine all aspects of security response and will make recommendations on strengthening capabilities with Prof Sandy Africa, as chair, as well as Adv Mojanku Gumbi and Mr Silumko Sokupa.
State security has been moved within the Presidency and Zizwe Kodwa has been appointed Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security.
Ramaphosa has split the ministry of Water and Sanitation. The Ministry of State Security is now gone, with the State Security Agency falling under the responsibility of the Presidency.
The President also moved Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from the defence portfolio who will be deployed to a new position.
The list of new ministers and positions announced
Ministers:
Minister in the Presidency replacing Jackson Mthembu: Mondli Ngugubele
Communications and Technology Minister: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Defence and Military Veterans Minister: Thandi Modise
Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana
Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla
Human Settlements Minister: Mmamaloko Kubayi
Minister of Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu
Water and Sanitation Minister: Senzo Mchunu
Small Business Development Minister: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Deputies:
The Presidency: Ms Pinky Kekana will come in as a second Deputy Minister
Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Zoleka Capa
Communications and Digital Technologies: Mr Philly Mapulane
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Ms Thembi Nkadimeng
Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane
Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake
Small Business Development: Mr Sdumo Dlamini
Transport: Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga
Water and Sanitation: Ms Dikeledi Magadzi
Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security: Zizi Kodwa
National security adviser: Sydney Mufamadi