President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes





President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a Cabinet reshuffle.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigned from his position confirmed Ramaphosa after the scandal around the Digital Vibes contract came to light.

The new Minister of Health is Dr Joe Phaahla.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was another Cabinet member who requested to leave his position and the President announced he had finally accepted his long-standing request to be excused from his position.

The new Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana, the former deputy finance minister and the man who heads the ANC's economic transformation committee.

Minister in the Presidency replacing the late Jackson Mthembu is Mondli Ngugubele.

Following the recent civil unrest and concerns around state security, Ramaphosa announces the appointment of a panel to examine all aspects of security response and will make recommendations on strengthening capabilities with Prof Sandy Africa, as chair, as well as Adv Mojanku Gumbi and Mr Silumko Sokupa.

State security has been moved within the Presidency and Zizwe Kodwa has been appointed Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security.

Ramaphosa has split the ministry of Water and Sanitation. The Ministry of State Security is now gone, with the State Security Agency falling under the responsibility of the Presidency.

The President also moved Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from the defence portfolio who will be deployed to a new position.

The list of new ministers and positions announced

Ministers:

Minister in the Presidency replacing Jackson Mthembu: Mondli Ngugubele

Communications and Technology Minister: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Defence and Military Veterans Minister: Thandi Modise

Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana

Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla

Human Settlements Minister: Mmamaloko Kubayi

Minister of Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and Sanitation Minister: Senzo Mchunu

Small Business Development Minister: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Deputies:

The Presidency: Ms Pinky Kekana will come in as a second Deputy Minister

Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Zoleka Capa

Communications and Digital Technologies: Mr Philly Mapulane

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Ms Thembi Nkadimeng

Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake

Small Business Development: Mr Sdumo Dlamini

Transport: Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga

Water and Sanitation: Ms Dikeledi Magadzi

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security: Zizi Kodwa

National security adviser: Sydney Mufamadi