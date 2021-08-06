'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for missing his opportunity to appoint a Cabinet that reflects his vision for the country
- Ramaphosa announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night which included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister
- Eyewitness News group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says Ramaphosa's new Cabinet is the same old, same old
The ins and outs of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/hgtqvXWu5I pic.twitter.com/U8IvSCSFVL— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 5, 2021
Eyewitness News group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet lacks vision and fresh blood.
Mahlase says Thursday night's Cabinet reshuffle was an opportunity for Ramaphosa to showcase a new vision for South Africa, but sadly it has turned out to be "more of the same".
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes
Many analysts had hoped that Ramaphosa would announce an overhaul of Cabinet, removing some long-standing ministers and replacing them with new blood.
However, Mahlase says the reshuffle has largely been another swapping of portfolios, with many of the "same old failed ministers" staying put.
RELATED: Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
She has questioned why Bheki Cele remains Minister of Police and why former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has been assigned to a new portfolio despite fumbling the looting and unrest last month.
I'm disappointed and more, I think, asking the question: Are we in an era where the ANC doesn't have any vision, or at least Cyril Ramaphosa, have any vision? Who are the other people within the ANC that can actually help this government?Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News
I agree that there was no new blood that was put into that Cabinet. We still have the same old failed ministers being moved into different portfolios... Ministers of pensionable age are still being maintained in there.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News
This was an opportunity for him [Ramaphosa] to showcase the people that he believes can implement the vision that he promised to South Africans when he was voted in, but sadly it's more of the same people just literally moving chairs.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News
If he [Ramaphosa] admitted himself that the security cluster has failed, how does he then reward Ayanda Dlodlo with a position at the Department of Public Services and Administration... when she has cost the country as State Security Minister... and keeping Bheki Cele in police as well.Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News
More from Politics
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation
Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.Read More
Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday
Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement
Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.Read More
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More