Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'

6 August 2021 9:28 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Cabinet reshuffle
State Security Ministry
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for missing his opportunity to appoint a Cabinet that reflects his vision for the country
  • Ramaphosa announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night which included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister
  • Eyewitness News group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says Ramaphosa's new Cabinet is the same old, same old

Eyewitness News group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase says President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet lacks vision and fresh blood.

Mahlase says Thursday night's Cabinet reshuffle was an opportunity for Ramaphosa to showcase a new vision for South Africa, but sadly it has turned out to be "more of the same".

RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes

Many analysts had hoped that Ramaphosa would announce an overhaul of Cabinet, removing some long-standing ministers and replacing them with new blood.

However, Mahlase says the reshuffle has largely been another swapping of portfolios, with many of the "same old failed ministers" staying put.

RELATED: Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia

She has questioned why Bheki Cele remains Minister of Police and why former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has been assigned to a new portfolio despite fumbling the looting and unrest last month.

I'm disappointed and more, I think, asking the question: Are we in an era where the ANC doesn't have any vision, or at least Cyril Ramaphosa, have any vision? Who are the other people within the ANC that can actually help this government?

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

I agree that there was no new blood that was put into that Cabinet. We still have the same old failed ministers being moved into different portfolios... Ministers of pensionable age are still being maintained in there.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

This was an opportunity for him [Ramaphosa] to showcase the people that he believes can implement the vision that he promised to South Africans when he was voted in, but sadly it's more of the same people just literally moving chairs.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News

If he [Ramaphosa] admitted himself that the security cluster has failed, how does he then reward Ayanda Dlodlo with a position at the Department of Public Services and Administration... when she has cost the country as State Security Minister... and keeping Bheki Cele in police as well.

Mahlatse Mahlase, Group editor-in-chief - Eyewitness News



