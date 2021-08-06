Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
- President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night
- Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says it's no surprise that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was a casualty of the Cabinet shake-up
- Madia says the big surprise was Ramaphosa's move to place himself at the centre of the country’s national security
The ins and outs of Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/hgtqvXWu5I pic.twitter.com/U8IvSCSFVL— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 5, 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa has done away with the Ministry of State Security and placed political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency.
This comes after the attempted insurrection last month, which placed the security cluster under scrutiny for its apparent lack of preparedness.
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says Ramaphosa's decision to put himself at the centre of the country’s national security was unexpected.
According to Madia, the Cabinet move shows just how much the security cluster botched the response to the riots and looting that gripped parts of the country in July.
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa makes Cabinet changes
In other changes, Ramaphosa has appointed Sydney Mufamadi as his national security adviser while Thandi Modise takes over as Defence Minister.
Enoch Godongwana will replace Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister. Madia says this move is not surprising as Mboweni has always been a reluctant politician.
What caught me by surprise was the State Security Ministry being moved into the Presidency, moved under his wing so that he can keep an eye on... and perform his duties to protect the country.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
I found that interesting and it's quite telling about just how much of a mess was done when the attempted insurrection took place.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Also having the Speaker of Parliament, Thandi Modise stepping in and becoming Minister of Defence. A lot of people are really happy about it. She is a decorated military person serving in the MK on behalf of the ANC.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Tito Mboweni has always been a reluctant Finance Minister, he had stepped in to assist and it was meant to be for a short while. From inside [sources], he's kind of held this threat of resigning against the President for a really long time so I'm not surprised that he got the chop. Even rumours suggest that in the end he actually didn't want to go.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
