Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas

Entertainment News
Latest Local
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. 5 August 2021 6:56 PM
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. 5 August 2021 6:56 PM
View all Local
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Mandy Wiener interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night. 5 August 2021 6:40 PM
View all Business
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
View all Sport
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas

6 August 2021 8:18 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
School fees
FEDSAS
unpaid fees
Dr Jaco Deacon

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas).
  • A growing number of public schools in the country are battling with unpaid fees
  • The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) acting CEO Dr. Jaco Deacon says fee-paying public schools are being forced to "tighten their belts"
© victority/123rf.com

Many of South Africa's public schools are struggling with unpaid fees due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on families and businesses.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says fee-paying public schools are being forced to make budget cuts to make up for the shortfall in fees and government funding.

Fedsas acting CEO Dr. Jaco Deacon says schools will have to tighten their belts even further going forward.

He's encouraged parents to attend school governing body (SGB) budget meetings to stay informed at all times.

He's also urged parents to apply for an exemption from fees based on their financial situation to give schools enough time to prepare themselves.

The schools aren't detached from the economy and what is in the pockets of the parents, so if our communities struggle and businesses struggle then we definitely feel it in the public school space as well.

Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

We have 23,000 public schools and only 3,081 can still charge school fees. But in those schools, the state will provide some sort of funding, but in most of those schools, the funding will be between 10% and 15% of the real cost. That's an enormous amount parents must contribute to keep the schools open.

Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

The lessons we've learned in what we've seen so far is that we need to tighten the belts for next year as well.

Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

You can only increase school fees so much during what we're now seeing in the economy so you need to cut budgets on the other side.

Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools



More from Lifestyle

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021

5 August 2021 6:05 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women

5 August 2021 4:32 PM

John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University.

Read More arrow_forward

Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more

5 August 2021 3:19 PM

Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'

5 August 2021 1:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Read More arrow_forward

'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths

4 August 2021 8:27 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.

Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones

4 August 2021 1:01 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times.

Read More arrow_forward

How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

4 August 2021 7:35 AM

African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke.

Read More arrow_forward

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

3 August 2021 4:51 PM

John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.

Read More arrow_forward

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

3 August 2021 2:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation

Politics

Politics

Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia

Politics

Politics

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

Business Opinion Politics

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Modise's Cabinet appointment a loss to Parly, some opposition parties say

6 August 2021 12:52 PM

6 August 2021 12:52 PM

Cata, Codeta taxis allowed to operate from Bellville rank again

6 August 2021 12:48 PM

6 August 2021 12:48 PM

Sassa extends channels for R350 grant application as glitches hit WhatsApp, site

6 August 2021 12:24 PM

6 August 2021 12:24 PM

