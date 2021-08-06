Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas
- A growing number of public schools in the country are battling with unpaid fees
- The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) acting CEO Dr. Jaco Deacon says fee-paying public schools are being forced to "tighten their belts"
Many of South Africa's public schools are struggling with unpaid fees due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on families and businesses.
The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says fee-paying public schools are being forced to make budget cuts to make up for the shortfall in fees and government funding.
Fedsas acting CEO Dr. Jaco Deacon says schools will have to tighten their belts even further going forward.
He's encouraged parents to attend school governing body (SGB) budget meetings to stay informed at all times.
He's also urged parents to apply for an exemption from fees based on their financial situation to give schools enough time to prepare themselves.
The schools aren't detached from the economy and what is in the pockets of the parents, so if our communities struggle and businesses struggle then we definitely feel it in the public school space as well.Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
We have 23,000 public schools and only 3,081 can still charge school fees. But in those schools, the state will provide some sort of funding, but in most of those schools, the funding will be between 10% and 15% of the real cost. That's an enormous amount parents must contribute to keep the schools open.Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
The lessons we've learned in what we've seen so far is that we need to tighten the belts for next year as well.Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
You can only increase school fees so much during what we're now seeing in the economy so you need to cut budgets on the other side.Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68962722_school-boy-writing-close-up-pencil-in-children-hand-.html
More from Lifestyle
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women
John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University.Read More
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more
Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.Read More
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones
Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times.Read More
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke.Read More
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings
John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.Read More