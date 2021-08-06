Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas





A growing number of public schools in the country are battling with unpaid fees

The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) acting CEO Dr. Jaco Deacon says fee-paying public schools are being forced to "tighten their belts"

Many of South Africa's public schools are struggling with unpaid fees due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on families and businesses.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says fee-paying public schools are being forced to make budget cuts to make up for the shortfall in fees and government funding.

Fedsas acting CEO Dr. Jaco Deacon says schools will have to tighten their belts even further going forward.

He's encouraged parents to attend school governing body (SGB) budget meetings to stay informed at all times.

He's also urged parents to apply for an exemption from fees based on their financial situation to give schools enough time to prepare themselves.

The schools aren't detached from the economy and what is in the pockets of the parents, so if our communities struggle and businesses struggle then we definitely feel it in the public school space as well. Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

We have 23,000 public schools and only 3,081 can still charge school fees. But in those schools, the state will provide some sort of funding, but in most of those schools, the funding will be between 10% and 15% of the real cost. That's an enormous amount parents must contribute to keep the schools open. Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools

The lessons we've learned in what we've seen so far is that we need to tighten the belts for next year as well. Dr Jaco Deacon, Acting CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools