Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Cabinet reshuffle: who's in and who's out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:20
Children's Institute: Children and Covid study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Maylene Shung-King - Deputy Director at Uct Children'S Institute
Today at 15:40
Update on Western Cape Covid peak and concerns for the long weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
State security moved to under Presidency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
Sanparks goes cashless plus Spring flowers on West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rey Thakhuli
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 17:05
Analysis of Cabinet reshuffle and Zuma in hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen - School Of Governance at Wits
Today at 17:20
Preview of deciding test against the British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 17:45
Music: Simone Govender
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Govender
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Ninja' remark aimed at Muslim lawyer wearing hijab highly problematic: activist

6 August 2021 12:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Islamophobia
Nazreen Bawa
Concourt
Muslim marriages
Hijab
Yasmeen Omar
Fatima Seedat

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat about the problematic comments made during the ConCourt hearing on Muslim marriages.
  • Attorney Yasmeen Omar has come under fire after making offensive comments about another attorney's religious headscarf
  • She referred to advocate Nazreen Bawa as “looking like a ninja” in her hijab and claimed that she was "putting on an act"
  • The comments were made during the ConCourt's virtual sitting on Muslim marriages while Omar's mic was unmuted
  • Academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat says Omar's problematic remarks are an attempt to undermine Bawa's expression of her Muslim identity
Advocate Nazreen Bawa during a virtual sitting of the Constitutional Court.

A lawyer has come under fire for alleged Islamophobic remarks that she made in reference to advocate Nazreen Bawa while she was dressed in a hijab.

During the virtual Constitutional Court hearing on the recognition of Muslim marriages, attorney Yasmeen Omar referred to Bawa as “looking like a ninja”.

Omar could be overheard saying, "Look at Nasreen Bawa, she’s dressed like a ninja. Did she always dress like that? She didn’t. She’s putting on an act today, can you see?"

The remarks have been condemned by social media users.

The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC), which Bawa represents in the ConCourt case, has labelled the comments as hateful, misogynistic and demeaning.

In a statement, the WLC says the remarks are an attempt to make a mockery of Muslim women who choose to dress in line with their religious beliefs.

UCT lecturer Dr. Fatima Seedat says Omar's remarks are highly problematic because they aim to delegitimise Bawa's expression of her Muslim identity.

Seedat tells CapeTalk that the idea of "ninja hijab" is often used in some circles to describe a specific style of hijab associated with devout Muslim women.

She says Omar was implying that advocate Bawa was only dressed in a religious headscarf to put on an act for the court.

Her specific words were "She's putting on an act today, can you see?" and "She's dressed like a ninja".

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist

In my understanding, she [Omar] has looked particularly at the way in which Nazreen is wearing hijab, she was necessarily commenting on the fact that Nazreen was wearing hijab but rather on the way in which Nazreen's hijab was being worn.

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist

This was the disparaging aspect of Yasmeen Omar's comment, she was asking how dare Nasreen present herself as devout Muslim woman, and that's is what is problematic.

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist

What she is doing is she is delegitimising Nazreen's Muslimness, she is questioning her Muslimness.

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist

Where I think the Islamophobic aspect comes into it is that Yasmeen is actually using an Islamophobic trope.

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist

Hijab is a very complex idea. It's a very political idea. It functions as forms of resistance and a form of conformity as well.

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist

The idea of a ninja hijab is a very specific idea... It's mostly a very sort of thin fabric that gets placed over the head and also covers the neck and that seems to be the idea of what makes ninja hijab.

Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist



