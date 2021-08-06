'Ninja' remark aimed at Muslim lawyer wearing hijab highly problematic: activist
- Attorney Yasmeen Omar has come under fire after making offensive comments about another attorney's religious headscarf
- She referred to advocate Nazreen Bawa as “looking like a ninja” in her hijab and claimed that she was "putting on an act"
- The comments were made during the ConCourt's virtual sitting on Muslim marriages while Omar's mic was unmuted
- Academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat says Omar's problematic remarks are an attempt to undermine Bawa's expression of her Muslim identity
A lawyer has come under fire for alleged Islamophobic remarks that she made in reference to advocate Nazreen Bawa while she was dressed in a hijab.
During the virtual Constitutional Court hearing on the recognition of Muslim marriages, attorney Yasmeen Omar referred to Bawa as “looking like a ninja”.
Omar could be overheard saying, "Look at Nasreen Bawa, she’s dressed like a ninja. Did she always dress like that? She didn’t. She’s putting on an act today, can you see?"
The remarks have been condemned by social media users.
Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/mBdSIUaC1S— تنوير (@TanveerJeewa) August 5, 2021
In 2021, Muslim women are calling other hijab-wearing Muslim women ninjas? No man.— Qaanitah|Mzekezeke|Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) August 5, 2021
How that lady , as a Muslim woman herself called another woman wearing the hijab a “ninja” in such a public setting is beyond me. Like pls explain ??— Raisah 🇵🇸 (@raisahsalajee) August 5, 2021
I'm not surprised with the ninja statement. The policing of wearing hijab /niqab etc comes within our own communities and families.— Safeera 🇵🇸 (@safeerakaka) August 5, 2021
The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC), which Bawa represents in the ConCourt case, has labelled the comments as hateful, misogynistic and demeaning.
In a statement, the WLC says the remarks are an attempt to make a mockery of Muslim women who choose to dress in line with their religious beliefs.
UCT lecturer Dr. Fatima Seedat says Omar's remarks are highly problematic because they aim to delegitimise Bawa's expression of her Muslim identity.
Seedat tells CapeTalk that the idea of "ninja hijab" is often used in some circles to describe a specific style of hijab associated with devout Muslim women.
She says Omar was implying that advocate Bawa was only dressed in a religious headscarf to put on an act for the court.
Her specific words were "She's putting on an act today, can you see?" and "She's dressed like a ninja".Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
In my understanding, she [Omar] has looked particularly at the way in which Nazreen is wearing hijab, she was necessarily commenting on the fact that Nazreen was wearing hijab but rather on the way in which Nazreen's hijab was being worn.Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
This was the disparaging aspect of Yasmeen Omar's comment, she was asking how dare Nasreen present herself as devout Muslim woman, and that's is what is problematic.Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
What she is doing is she is delegitimising Nazreen's Muslimness, she is questioning her Muslimness.Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
Where I think the Islamophobic aspect comes into it is that Yasmeen is actually using an Islamophobic trope.Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
Hijab is a very complex idea. It's a very political idea. It functions as forms of resistance and a form of conformity as well.Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
The idea of a ninja hijab is a very specific idea... It's mostly a very sort of thin fabric that gets placed over the head and also covers the neck and that seems to be the idea of what makes ninja hijab.Dr. Fatima Seedat, Academic and activist
Source : https://twitter.com/TanveerJeewa/status/1423195255160152065
