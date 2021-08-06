Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation
- Former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation
- The Department of Correctional Services released a statement on Friday stating that the move was prompted by a routine observation
- The news comes just days before Zuma is expected to appear at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for his arms corruption trial
Media Statement Issued By The Department of Correctional Services— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) August 6, 2021
6 August 2021
The Department of Correctional Services can confirm that Former President, Jacob Zuma, has today, 06 August 2021, been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. pic.twitter.com/LoviT4oCwW
Jailed former president Jacob Zuma is receiving medical attention at a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he's been serving his 15-month prison sentence in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Correctional Services Department confirmed in a short statement that Zuma was admitted to an outside health facility on Friday morning.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation claims that the former statesman is "attending to his annual medical routine check-up."
The foundation tweeted that there is "no need to be alarmed...yet".
Zuma is due to appear in person in court next week Tuesday when his arms corruption trial resumes.
The Foundation confirms the statement by Correctional Services that indeed H.E President Zuma is in Hospital outside the prison.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 6, 2021
The 79 year old, 1st prisoner of the ConCourt, jailed without trial is attending to his annual medical routine check up. No need to be alarmed,...yet.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.Read More
Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday
Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement
Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.Read More
Will primary schools reduce the 1-metre distancing as kids return full-time?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hope Mokgatlhe, spokesperson for Minister Motshekga.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'
John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More