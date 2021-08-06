Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation





Former President Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation

The Department of Correctional Services released a statement on Friday stating that the move was prompted by a routine observation

The news comes just days before Zuma is expected to appear at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for his arms corruption trial

Media Statement Issued By The Department of Correctional Services



6 August 2021



The Department of Correctional Services can confirm that Former President, Jacob Zuma, has today, 06 August 2021, been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. pic.twitter.com/LoviT4oCwW — Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) August 6, 2021

Jailed former president Jacob Zuma is receiving medical attention at a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he's been serving his 15-month prison sentence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Correctional Services Department confirmed in a short statement that Zuma was admitted to an outside health facility on Friday morning.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation claims that the former statesman is "attending to his annual medical routine check-up."

The foundation tweeted that there is "no need to be alarmed...yet".

Zuma is due to appear in person in court next week Tuesday when his arms corruption trial resumes.