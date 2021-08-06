[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'
-
The still undercooked Springboks benefited from the stop-start, 63-minute first half last Saturday, says Rich
-
The leaked video of Rassie Erasmus methodically pointing out the referee’s mistakes after the first game had a “massive impact”
-
Rassie Erasmus is wildly popular in South Africa; we must be careful of making him a “martyr”
The third and final (and series-deciding!) test between the World Champion Springboks and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Cape Town at 6:00 PM on Saturday.
Africa Melane asked senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich (scroll up to listen) for a preview of the game.
“Is it as simple as doing whatever they did in the second half last weekend and do it for 80 minutes this time around?” asked Melane.
“It’s probably as simple as that,” replied Rich. “The Springbok team is still suffering a bit from its lack of game-time.”
What helped the Springboks last week was the 62-minute video [by Rassie Erasmus], but also a 63-minute first half, which was ridiculous! I don’t think I’ve watched a half of rugby that long… The Springboks were successful in slowing the game down…Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist
The refereeing has become so pedantic…. Rassie’s video had a massive impact…Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist
When a first half goes for 63 minutes you take the fatigue element out of the game… The Springboks didn’t have to worry about their lack of game time… When you can relax every couple of minutes because the refs are watching a video…. You can catch your breath…Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist
I was at the stadium. If I had a bed there, I might have slept in it that first half!Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist
We must be careful of making Rassie a martyr… What they [World Rugby] do will be interesting…Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
