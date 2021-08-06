[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Cabinet reshuffle: who's in and who's out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:20
Children's Institute: Children and Covid study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Maylene Shung-King - Deputy Director at Uct Children'S Institute
Today at 15:40
Update on Western Cape Covid peak and concerns for the long weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
State security moved to under Presidency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
Sanparks goes cashless plus Spring flowers on West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rey Thakhuli
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 17:05
Analysis of Cabinet reshuffle and Zuma in hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen - School Of Governance at Wits
Today at 17:20
Preview of deciding test against the British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 17:45
Music: Simone Govender
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Govender
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Ninja' remark aimed at Muslim lawyer wearing hijab highly problematic: activist CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat about the problematic comments made during the ConCou... 6 August 2021 12:34 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. 5 August 2021 6:56 PM
View all Local
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Mandy Wiener interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night. 5 August 2021 6:40 PM
View all Business
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
View all Sport
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
SA Rugby
Rassie Erasmus
Warren Gatland
British and Irish Lions
Africa Melane
Early breakfast
Gavin Rich

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

  • The still undercooked Springboks benefited from the stop-start, 63-minute first half last Saturday, says Rich

  • The leaked video of Rassie Erasmus methodically pointing out the referee’s mistakes after the first game had a “massive impact”

  • Rassie Erasmus is wildly popular in South Africa; we must be careful of making him a “martyr”

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

RELATED: Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

The third and final (and series-deciding!) test between the World Champion Springboks and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Cape Town at 6:00 PM on Saturday.

Africa Melane asked senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich (scroll up to listen) for a preview of the game.

“Is it as simple as doing whatever they did in the second half last weekend and do it for 80 minutes this time around?” asked Melane.

“It’s probably as simple as that,” replied Rich. “The Springbok team is still suffering a bit from its lack of game-time.”

What helped the Springboks last week was the 62-minute video [by Rassie Erasmus], but also a 63-minute first half, which was ridiculous! I don’t think I’ve watched a half of rugby that long… The Springboks were successful in slowing the game down…

Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist

The refereeing has become so pedantic…. Rassie’s video had a massive impact…

Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist

When a first half goes for 63 minutes you take the fatigue element out of the game… The Springboks didn’t have to worry about their lack of game time… When you can relax every couple of minutes because the refs are watching a video…. You can catch your breath…

Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist

I was at the stadium. If I had a bed there, I might have slept in it that first half!

Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist

We must be careful of making Rassie a martyr… What they [World Rugby] do will be interesting…

Gavin Rich, senior rugby journalist



6 August 2021 10:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
SA Rugby
Rassie Erasmus
Warren Gatland
British and Irish Lions
Africa Melane
Early breakfast
Gavin Rich

More from Sport

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 1:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag

3 August 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee

3 August 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final

2 August 2021 11:52 AM

The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players

1 August 2021 11:44 AM

CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach

31 July 2021 2:12 PM

Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

31 July 2021 12:19 PM

Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

30 July 2021 3:28 PM

John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

30 July 2021 2:34 PM

"Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

6 August 2021 1:07 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend

6 August 2021 11:35 AM

Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

4 August 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

4 August 2021 2:26 PM

Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

4 August 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

4 August 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

3 August 2021 4:51 PM

John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation

Politics

Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia

Politics

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Modise’s Cabinet appointment a loss to Parly, some opposition parties say

6 August 2021 12:52 PM

Cata, Codeta taxis allowed to operate from Bellville rank again

6 August 2021 12:48 PM

Sassa extends channels for R350 grant application as glitches hit WhatsApp, site

6 August 2021 12:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA