Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape

6 August 2021 3:04 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Artscape
Denise Newman
Dulcie September

Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.
  • Actress Denise Newman returns to the stage in the play "Cold Case - Dulcie September revisited"
  • The play forms part of the Artscape's Women's Humanity Arts Festival
  • The play premieres on 9 August and runs for a limited season
© dotshock/123rf.com

Denise Newman is well known to local audiences for amongst other, her roles in the cop drama Die Byl and as Daleen in 7de Laan.

During August, she makes a very welcome return to the stage as part of the Artscape’s Women’s Humanity Arts Festival.

The hybrid festival will include some live stage performances as well as several virtual events.

Newman will be on stage in front of a live audience as she brings back her acclaimed one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.

The play deals with the life of the anti-apartheid activist leading up to her assassination while in exile in Paris in 1988.

It's a limited number of people that can come into the audience because of Covid protocols. I'm grateful for that, because you know how I've missed the stage.

Denise Newman - Actress

It's that one element of the performing arts, that we're so closely connected with the audience. They smell you, they breathe with you, they follow the story with you. If you stumble over a word, they're right there with you.

Denise Newman - Actress

In film and television, they cut and put it together until it's perfect. But in theatre it's live and you connect so much with an audience, and I have missed it.

Denise Newman - Actress

The play is co-authored by Sylvia Vollenhoven and Basil Appollis.

Appollis is also directing the play.

"Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited" premieres on Monday 9 August at the Artscape Theatre Centre.

Tickets: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cold_case_revisiting_dulcie_september/7172612




