Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape
- Actress Denise Newman returns to the stage in the play "Cold Case - Dulcie September revisited"
- The play forms part of the Artscape's Women's Humanity Arts Festival
- The play premieres on 9 August and runs for a limited season
Denise Newman is well known to local audiences for amongst other, her roles in the cop drama Die Byl and as Daleen in 7de Laan.
During August, she makes a very welcome return to the stage as part of the Artscape’s Women’s Humanity Arts Festival.
The hybrid festival will include some live stage performances as well as several virtual events.
Newman will be on stage in front of a live audience as she brings back her acclaimed one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.
The play deals with the life of the anti-apartheid activist leading up to her assassination while in exile in Paris in 1988.
It's a limited number of people that can come into the audience because of Covid protocols. I'm grateful for that, because you know how I've missed the stage.Denise Newman - Actress
It's that one element of the performing arts, that we're so closely connected with the audience. They smell you, they breathe with you, they follow the story with you. If you stumble over a word, they're right there with you.Denise Newman - Actress
In film and television, they cut and put it together until it's perfect. But in theatre it's live and you connect so much with an audience, and I have missed it.Denise Newman - Actress
The play is co-authored by Sylvia Vollenhoven and Basil Appollis.
Appollis is also directing the play.
"Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited" premieres on Monday 9 August at the Artscape Theatre Centre.
Tickets: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cold_case_revisiting_dulcie_september/7172612
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ArtscapeTheatre/photos/10158449294296858
More from Entertainment
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend
Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV
John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.Read More
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game
Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft.Read More
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More