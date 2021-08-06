3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Cabinet reshuffle: who's in and who's out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:20
Children's Institute: Children and Covid study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Maylene Shung-King - Deputy Director at Uct Children'S Institute
Today at 15:40
Update on Western Cape Covid peak and concerns for the long weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:05
State security moved to under Presidency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:20
Sanparks goes cashless plus Spring flowers on West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rey Thakhuli
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 17:05
Analysis of Cabinet reshuffle and Zuma in hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen - School Of Governance at Wits
Today at 17:20
Preview of deciding test against the British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 17:45
Music: Simone Govender
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Govender
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Ninja' remark aimed at Muslim lawyer wearing hijab highly problematic: activist CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat about the problematic comments made during the ConCou... 6 August 2021 12:34 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town. 5 August 2021 6:56 PM
View all Local
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Mandy Wiener interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night. 5 August 2021 6:40 PM
View all Business
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
View all Sport
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend

6 August 2021 11:35 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Showmax
Netflix
Refilwe Moloto
binge-watching
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Normal People
Devilsdorp
Queen of the South
Annzra Denita

Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).

It’s a long weekend – if you need a distraction, you may want to check out one or all of these shows.

Refilwe Moloto and Annzra Denita spoke about the following three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix) – scroll up to listen.

© Saksan Maneechay/123rf.com

Normal People (Showmax)

Based on a 2018 novel of the same name (authored by Sally Rooney), it follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) from their final days at school to their undergraduate years in Trinity College.

It’s just about normal people falling in love… Marianne is rich, Connell is poor, but Connell is popular, and Marianne is not. They start a secret relationship… The show takes you through how they change as individuals; how they keep coming back to each other…

Annzra Denita

Every single thing you’ve experienced in a relationship, these two are going through. It’s fascinating and beautiful to watch!

Annzra Denita

Devilsdorp (Showmax)

The documentary series takes a look at 11 murders in Krugersdorp between 2012 and 2016, known as “The Appointment Murders” and the “Satanic Murders”, all traced to Cecilia Steyn and the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult.

Devilsdorp set a Showmax record for most hours watch in its first four days.

They frame themselves as anti-Satanists… It’s one of the most surreal things I’ve ever watched… This is my hood; these are my people! It was so weird for me… There’s a journalist in the show who falls in love with one of the murderers, who I went to primary school with!

Annzra Denita

It takes you through how the group formed, very deeply rooted in the fear of Satanism… It’s insane to watch…

Annzra Denita

Queen of the South (Netflix)

Queen of the South is adapted from the telenovela La Reina del Sur, which is based on a novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

The story revolves around a poor Mexican woman, Teresa Mendoza, who becomes wealthy by building a massive drug empire.

It’s Breaking Bad meets a telenovela… It starts with Mendoza having a cocaine empire; it’s amazing! It then cuts to her in Mexico trading money on the street… She goes from being a drug mule to being a partner, to being the boss. It’s insane to watch her journey!

Annzra Denita

… hardcore gang shootouts, drug dealing… It’s fascinating to see the inner workings of cartels…

Annzra Denita



6 August 2021 11:35 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Showmax
Netflix
Refilwe Moloto
binge-watching
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Normal People
Devilsdorp
Queen of the South
Annzra Denita

More from Entertainment

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021

5 August 2021 6:05 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk

5 August 2021 2:29 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV

2 August 2021 2:07 PM

John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks

29 July 2021 6:14 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game

27 July 2021 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

25 July 2021 1:46 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021

23 July 2021 4:57 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs

22 July 2021 1:35 PM

Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso

17 July 2021 2:46 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

6 August 2021 1:07 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

4 August 2021 3:44 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

4 August 2021 2:26 PM

Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'

4 August 2021 11:53 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

4 August 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

3 August 2021 9:04 PM

Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

3 August 2021 4:51 PM

John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid

2 August 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation

Politics

Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia

Politics

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Modise’s Cabinet appointment a loss to Parly, some opposition parties say

6 August 2021 12:52 PM

Cata, Codeta taxis allowed to operate from Bellville rank again

6 August 2021 12:48 PM

Sassa extends channels for R350 grant application as glitches hit WhatsApp, site

6 August 2021 12:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA