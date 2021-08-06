3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend
It’s a long weekend – if you need a distraction, you may want to check out one or all of these shows.
Refilwe Moloto and Annzra Denita spoke about the following three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix) – scroll up to listen.
Normal People (Showmax)
Based on a 2018 novel of the same name (authored by Sally Rooney), it follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) from their final days at school to their undergraduate years in Trinity College.
It’s just about normal people falling in love… Marianne is rich, Connell is poor, but Connell is popular, and Marianne is not. They start a secret relationship… The show takes you through how they change as individuals; how they keep coming back to each other…Annzra Denita
Every single thing you’ve experienced in a relationship, these two are going through. It’s fascinating and beautiful to watch!Annzra Denita
Devilsdorp (Showmax)
The documentary series takes a look at 11 murders in Krugersdorp between 2012 and 2016, known as “The Appointment Murders” and the “Satanic Murders”, all traced to Cecilia Steyn and the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult.
Devilsdorp set a Showmax record for most hours watch in its first four days.
They frame themselves as anti-Satanists… It’s one of the most surreal things I’ve ever watched… This is my hood; these are my people! It was so weird for me… There’s a journalist in the show who falls in love with one of the murderers, who I went to primary school with!Annzra Denita
It takes you through how the group formed, very deeply rooted in the fear of Satanism… It’s insane to watch…Annzra Denita
Queen of the South (Netflix)
Queen of the South is adapted from the telenovela La Reina del Sur, which is based on a novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte.
The story revolves around a poor Mexican woman, Teresa Mendoza, who becomes wealthy by building a massive drug empire.
It’s Breaking Bad meets a telenovela… It starts with Mendoza having a cocaine empire; it’s amazing! It then cuts to her in Mexico trading money on the street… She goes from being a drug mule to being a partner, to being the boss. It’s insane to watch her journey!Annzra Denita
… hardcore gang shootouts, drug dealing… It’s fascinating to see the inner workings of cartels…Annzra Denita
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37313663_old-vintage-television-or-tv-in-room.html?vti=muyyiqa9aiqj5hxu2m-1-88
