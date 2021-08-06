Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health





There's been an increase in athletes coming forward, being more vocal about the particular pressures they face in their sport and the high toll this is taking on their mental wellbeing.

In July, tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open competition, after announcing that she would not participate in media interviews, citing concern about her mental wellbeing.

U.S gymnast Simone Biles did the same, pulling out of the team event in Tokyo, before withdrawing from the individual event as well, also citing her mental wellbeing as the reason for her doing so.

English cricketer, Ben Stokes was the next big name sport personality to announce that he'll be taking an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health.

So what toll does competing on a global scale, like the Olympics have on an athlete, and how can a sportsperson's mental state be conditioned to withstand the highs, lows, praise, criticism and expectations that come with the territory of being a star athlete?

Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics says there's been a global shift towards better mental health awareness in recent years, including in sport.

I think somebody like Naomi Osaka, probably at the French Open being the first high profile figure to speak up on this, definitely made it easier and more acceptable for other sports people to say, but 'I'm going through something similar at the moment.' Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Most of the people that get into sport, focus so much on performance and the sport side of things, that nobody actually provides them with the life skills with how to deal with things once you actually become a public figure. Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

One of the common myths out there is once you become good in a particular sport, you become this super human being. And unlike popular belief out there, yes you have a certain set of specific resilient skills to deal with the pressure, but after all, they're just human beings as well. Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Unfortunately, none of us are immune to criticism. Eventually if you get enough of this, it starts wearing you down. Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Kruger says not only does the public's criticism weigh heavy on an athletes mental state, the pressures placed on athletes by themselves can also take a heavy toll.

Something I'd like to refer to as Superman syndrome, where they do expect everything from themselves all the time. Once your self worth become dependent on your performance, it becomes such a challenging thing to do, because every time you go out to perform, your self worth is up for grabs. Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

