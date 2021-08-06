Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 6 August 2021 3:10 PM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Local
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News. 6 August 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 5 August 2021 2:29 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health

6 August 2021 3:29 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Olympics
Mental health
2020 Tokyo Olympics
mental wellbeing
Sport Mental Health
Professor Pieter Kruger

Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics.
  • Professor Pieter Kruger is the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics
  • The mental wellbeing of sports people has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks
  • Sports stars Naomi Osaka, Ben Stokes and Simone Biles have all withdrawn from various competitions, citing concerns about their mental health

The issue of mental health in sport has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks.

There's been an increase in athletes coming forward, being more vocal about the particular pressures they face in their sport and the high toll this is taking on their mental wellbeing.

In July, tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open competition, after announcing that she would not participate in media interviews, citing concern about her mental wellbeing.

U.S gymnast Simone Biles did the same, pulling out of the team event in Tokyo, before withdrawing from the individual event as well, also citing her mental wellbeing as the reason for her doing so.

English cricketer, Ben Stokes was the next big name sport personality to announce that he'll be taking an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health.

So what toll does competing on a global scale, like the Olympics have on an athlete, and how can a sportsperson's mental state be conditioned to withstand the highs, lows, praise, criticism and expectations that come with the territory of being a star athlete?

Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics says there's been a global shift towards better mental health awareness in recent years, including in sport.

I think somebody like Naomi Osaka, probably at the French Open being the first high profile figure to speak up on this, definitely made it easier and more acceptable for other sports people to say, but 'I'm going through something similar at the moment.'

Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Most of the people that get into sport, focus so much on performance and the sport side of things, that nobody actually provides them with the life skills with how to deal with things once you actually become a public figure.

Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

One of the common myths out there is once you become good in a particular sport, you become this super human being. And unlike popular belief out there, yes you have a certain set of specific resilient skills to deal with the pressure, but after all, they're just human beings as well.

Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Unfortunately, none of us are immune to criticism. Eventually if you get enough of this, it starts wearing you down.

Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Kruger says not only does the public's criticism weigh heavy on an athletes mental state, the pressures placed on athletes by themselves can also take a heavy toll.

Something I'd like to refer to as Superman syndrome, where they do expect everything from themselves all the time. Once your self worth become dependent on your performance, it becomes such a challenging thing to do, because every time you go out to perform, your self worth is up for grabs.

Pieter Kruger - Psychologist for Team SA at the Olympics

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




6 August 2021 3:29 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Olympics
Mental health
2020 Tokyo Olympics
mental wellbeing
Sport Mental Health
Professor Pieter Kruger

More from Sport

[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'

6 August 2021 10:18 AM

Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges

4 August 2021 1:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!

3 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag

3 August 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee

3 August 2021 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final

2 August 2021 11:52 AM

The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players

1 August 2021 11:44 AM

CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach

31 July 2021 2:12 PM

Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

31 July 2021 12:19 PM

Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

30 July 2021 3:28 PM

John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'

Politics

'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'

Local

Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

COVID: WC health dept urges residents to avoid being reckless over long weekend

6 August 2021 7:14 PM

Sassa: About 2,000 people applied for R350 grant per minute on first day

6 August 2021 7:02 PM

Judgment reserved in bid to put Mango on business rescue

6 August 2021 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA