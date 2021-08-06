We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana





The rand fell briefly, but soon mostly recovered when President Ramaphosa announced that Enoch Godongwana will replace Tito Mboweni as Minister of Finance

Godongwana is an old hand in the economic policy space

His views are “quite conservative”, and he understands markets

Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

The rand fell briefly to R14.75 to the dollar when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Enoch Godongwana as Minister of Finance in the place of the famously reluctant Tito Mboweni on Thursday.

It has since strengthened to R14.55.

Godongwana is the head of the ANC’s economic development portfolio and former deputy minister of public enterprises.

Markets adored Mboweni, but Godongwana is less well known.

Godongwana has enough influence and power, and won’t entertain populist policies, according to Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Charlotte Kilbane interviewed Mhlanga

Wiener asked how investors and the rand are likely to respond to Godongwana’s appointment, and what the outlook is for the new Finance Minister.

He is new as a finance minister but in the policy space, he is an old hand… Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Expropriation of land without compensation, he played a key role in making sure we don’t get an extreme version of it… He pushed back against prescribed assets… He pushed back against the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank… Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

His views are quite conservative… He understands markets… He will push back against the Basic Income Grant… Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes