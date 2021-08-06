Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
-
President Cyril Ramaphosa is now South Africa’s “de facto spy chief”
-
Centralising intelligence in the Presidency is a model that has been misused in Botswana and Zimbabwe
-
It is harder for Parliament to hold a minister to account than a President
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the abolishment of the Ministry of State Security in his address on Thursday.
State security now falls under the Presidency.
President Ramaphosa’s decision to centralise state security was unexpected.
Charlotte Kilbane interviewed Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).
It makes him the de facto spy chief…Professor Jane Duncan, Department of Journalism, Film and Television - University of Johannesburg
It’s quite unusual for a country to have an intelligence minister, particularly in our region… We should learn lessons from other countries that have this centralised approach…Professor Jane Duncan, Department of Journalism, Film and Television - University of Johannesburg
Botswana, under President Ian Khama, established a civilian intelligence agency… it landed up propping up his power… Zimbabwe has a centralised model… it was used effectively by the Robert Mugabe Presidency to maintain his grip on power for several decades. Those two examples should alert us to the dangers of this model…Professor Jane Duncan, Department of Journalism, Film and Television - University of Johannesburg
The SSA could become a Praetorian guard of the President… We need to think beyond Ramaphosa’s presidency… How is the agency likely to be misused in the future? … There is no indication that this is a temporary arrangement…Professor Jane Duncan, Department of Journalism, Film and Television - University of Johannesburg
It makes parliamentary oversight harder… easier to hold a minister to account than a President… It could potentially be a very unhealthy model.Professor Jane Duncan, Department of Journalism, Film and Television - University of Johannesburg
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
