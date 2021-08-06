'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'





South Africa recorded 13 777 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of which 30% were in the Western Cape

The country has 10 million doses of vaccines on hand

Sinovac’s vaccine has been approved for use in South Africa

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is proving to be effective against the Delta variant

South Africa has enough Covid-19 vaccines, and the pace of the rollout is picking up.

About 8.18 million jabs have gone into arms with 3.3-million people fully vaccinated.

"We are very pleased that we are approaching 250 000 and hopefully, very soon, reaching the target set by the president of 300 000 vaccinations per day,” said newly appointed Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

The country will have received 20 million doses by the end of August, according to Phaahla.

He says he expects another 21 million over the remainder of 2021.

Charlotte Kilbane interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt

