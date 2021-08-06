'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'
-
South Africa recorded 13 777 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of which 30% were in the Western Cape
-
The country has 10 million doses of vaccines on hand
-
Sinovac’s vaccine has been approved for use in South Africa
-
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is proving to be effective against the Delta variant
South Africa has enough Covid-19 vaccines, and the pace of the rollout is picking up.
About 8.18 million jabs have gone into arms with 3.3-million people fully vaccinated.
"We are very pleased that we are approaching 250 000 and hopefully, very soon, reaching the target set by the president of 300 000 vaccinations per day,” said newly appointed Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
The country will have received 20 million doses by the end of August, according to Phaahla.
He says he expects another 21 million over the remainder of 2021.
Charlotte Kilbane interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).
… the epicentre has moved to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal… 13 777 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the Western Cape 30% of those cases…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
Over 10 million Covid-19 vaccines are now on hand… There are now enough vaccines to expand the vaccination programme… People between the ages of 18 and 34 years old would from 1 September be able to queue for their vaccines…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
… approved the Sinovac vaccine… and there are discussions about including the AstraZeneca vaccine…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
... 491 000 healthcare workers have been inoculated [with J&J] … The stats are really impressive – 65% to 66% protection against hospitalisation, and 91% to 95% protection against death… There’s no need for a booster shot…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159416333_lisbon-portugal-november-22-2020-syringe-and-pfizer-logo-on-the-background-coronavirus-covid-19-vacc.html?vti=mt2irq8qe9ho2t75o0-1-5
More from Local
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
'Ninja' remark aimed at Muslim lawyer wearing hijab highly problematic: activist
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat about the problematic comments made during the ConCourt hearing on Muslim marriages.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha
John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More
88% of WCape primary schools can't comply with new social distancing guidelines
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson.Read More
Western Cape third wave of Covid-19 infections officially at its peak
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.Read More