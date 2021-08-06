Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come

6 August 2021 4:34 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.
  • The study conducted by UCT's Children's Institute found that children's basic needs like healthcare and education were neglected during the pandemic
  • The mental toll the pandemic has had on adolescents has also been largely ignored
  • Parents and caregivers are encouraged to reach out organisations and NGO's that provide special care for childhood needs
© halfpoint/123rf.com

A study coming out of UCT's Children's Institute states that children have mostly been spared from severe infection, but the preoccupation with adults has meant that children’s needs have been largely overlooked.

The Cape Town-based Children's Institute has produced a series of advocacy briefs on how Covid-19 have affected children.

Its experts say children are likely to carry the costs of the pandemic for years to come.

Dr Maylene Shung-King who is an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine and co-editor of the series says the global efforts to flatten the curve have caused significant collateral damage.

She says the pandemic's deepened the levels of poverty and hunger, limiting children's access to schools, healthcare and early childhood development.

The first thousand days of a child's life is absolutely critical to a child's development. If a child, during that time experiences neglect, hunger, violence, abuse or any such adversity, it not only affects the child at that time, but in fact throughout the child's life.

Dr Maylene Shung-King - Associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine

In the younger period of a child's life, the shocks and the impact of something like Covid is very significant, as it sets a foundation, whether positively or negatively for the rest of their lives.

Dr Maylene Shung-King - Associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine

Shung-King says parents need to ensure the emotional, physical and mental needs of a child are acknowledged not neglected. during such a stressful time.

For parents that are struggling, and where children are deprived of all the basic needs is to try and reach out to community organisations, to others that are able to help them, to services that are available for children to support and help them.

Dr Maylene Shung-King - Associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine

Children were deprived of basic healthcare services that they require, such as vaccinations, access to screening for TB and HIV. Parents and caregivers must take children to health services if children need to have any routine immunizations done.

Dr Maylene Shung-King - Associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




