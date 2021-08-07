Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
Catching up with multiplatinum selling singer Lira
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lira - Singer
No Items to show
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

7 August 2021 7:56 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Things to do in Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King
3 things to do this weekend
SJ's Top Picks

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.
  • WOMAN ZONE celebrates virtually with Artscape at the 15th Women's Humanity Arts festival
  • Jewelry making workshop at Diamond Works
  • Vegan goods market at The Range

If you're in two minds about what to get up to this long weekend, Sara-Jayne King's put together three of her suggestions of what you can do in and around Cape Town.

WOMAN ZONE celebrates virtually with ARTSCAPE at the 15th Women’s Humanity Arts Festival

While COVID continues to curb all activities, the Woman Zone team have been busy working with Artscape to present exciting Festival events for Women’s Month that will still connect the women of Cape Town.

Celebrating all that women are achieving today the following events come under the Woman Zone banner:

WALK WITH US: Anytime between 1 - 31st August : A focal part of the annual Festival is the Artscape Woman’s Humanity Walk.

SEW WITH US : Saturday August 7 from 2 to 4pm: Launch of the EVERYWOMAN Care Bag project and viewing of the EVERYWOMAN Artwork at Artscape (under strict COVID guidelines).

Jewelry Making Workshop Tanzanite Feature at Diamond Works

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend but how about learning more about Tanzanite at a jewelry workshop at The Diamond Works?

A great experience for brides-to-be, moms and daughters, friends and family, where you receive a guided introductory level jewelry making class, and you get to leave with your very own jewellery pieces.

The 2 hour session includes bottomless bubbly (available to 18yrs+ attendees), chocolate truffles and a a lot of fun!

For more information, visit https://www.thediamondworks.co.za/

Vegan Goods Market at The Range

For those who have a penchant for all things vegan, check out the Vegan Goods Market at The Range in Tokai.

It's open from 10-3pm on Sunday 8 August, and entry is free.

Get your groceries, good food, drinks as well as home and body products from a wonderful variety of small businesses that are excited to share their cruelty-free products and services.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interviews




