Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend
- WOMAN ZONE celebrates virtually with Artscape at the 15th Women's Humanity Arts festival
- Jewelry making workshop at Diamond Works
- Vegan goods market at The Range
At a loose end this weekend? Here are @thisisSJKing's top picks for things to do in the Western Cape— CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) August 7, 2021
📢A jewelry-making workshop at @TheDiamondWorks
📢@womanzonect is hosting a #WomensHumanityWalk2021 #Artscape50
📢The Vegan Goods Market at @TheRangeMarket
#SJsTopPicks pic.twitter.com/DRDgoMjec8
If you're in two minds about what to get up to this long weekend, Sara-Jayne King's put together three of her suggestions of what you can do in and around Cape Town.
WOMAN ZONE celebrates virtually with ARTSCAPE at the 15th Women’s Humanity Arts Festival
While COVID continues to curb all activities, the Woman Zone team have been busy working with Artscape to present exciting Festival events for Women’s Month that will still connect the women of Cape Town.
Celebrating all that women are achieving today the following events come under the Woman Zone banner:
WALK WITH US: Anytime between 1 - 31st August : A focal part of the annual Festival is the Artscape Woman’s Humanity Walk.
SEW WITH US : Saturday August 7 from 2 to 4pm: Launch of the EVERYWOMAN Care Bag project and viewing of the EVERYWOMAN Artwork at Artscape (under strict COVID guidelines).
Jewelry Making Workshop Tanzanite Feature at Diamond Works
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend but how about learning more about Tanzanite at a jewelry workshop at The Diamond Works?
A great experience for brides-to-be, moms and daughters, friends and family, where you receive a guided introductory level jewelry making class, and you get to leave with your very own jewellery pieces.
The 2 hour session includes bottomless bubbly (available to 18yrs+ attendees), chocolate truffles and a a lot of fun!
For more information, visit https://www.thediamondworks.co.za/
Jewellery Making Workshop featuring Citrine.— The Diamond Works (@TheDiamondWorks) June 13, 2021
A morning filled with gem knowledge, silversmithing, celebratory bubbly and chocolate. Workshops continue - visit https://t.co/Xzuf6pooN8 for latest details #workshop #capetown #handmade #citrine pic.twitter.com/XYb5nHYKmg
Vegan Goods Market at The Range
For those who have a penchant for all things vegan, check out the Vegan Goods Market at The Range in Tokai.
It's open from 10-3pm on Sunday 8 August, and entry is free.
Get your groceries, good food, drinks as well as home and body products from a wonderful variety of small businesses that are excited to share their cruelty-free products and services.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interviews
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/siempreverde22/siempreverde221608/siempreverde22160801139/61757575-cape-town-south-africa-feb-22-2013-boats-in-the-harbour-of-cape-town-south-africa-cape-town-is-the-m.jpg
More from Local
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.Read More
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
'Ninja' remark aimed at Muslim lawyer wearing hijab highly problematic: activist
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to academic and activist Dr. Fatima Seedat about the problematic comments made during the ConCourt hearing on Muslim marriages.Read More
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans.Read More
Vandalism of pump station leads to endless sewage problems in Khayelitsha
John Maytham speaks to Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More
88% of WCape primary schools can't comply with new social distancing guidelines
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape education department spokesperson.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.Read More
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas).Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women
John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University.Read More
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more
Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'2 increases in 6 months!': Funeral insurance costs rise alongside Covid deaths
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the increase in premiums for funeral policies.Read More
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones
Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times.Read More
More from Entertainment
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape
Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.Read More
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend
Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix).Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV
John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday.Read More
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game
Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft.Read More
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka
Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More