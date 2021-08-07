Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend





WOMAN ZONE celebrates virtually with Artscape at the 15th Women's Humanity Arts festival

Jewelry making workshop at Diamond Works

Vegan goods market at The Range

At a loose end this weekend? Here are @thisisSJKing's top picks for things to do in the Western Cape



📢A jewelry-making workshop at @TheDiamondWorks

📢@womanzonect is hosting a #WomensHumanityWalk2021 #Artscape50

📢The Vegan Goods Market at @TheRangeMarket

#SJsTopPicks pic.twitter.com/DRDgoMjec8 — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) August 7, 2021

If you're in two minds about what to get up to this long weekend, Sara-Jayne King's put together three of her suggestions of what you can do in and around Cape Town.

WOMAN ZONE celebrates virtually with ARTSCAPE at the 15th Women’s Humanity Arts Festival

While COVID continues to curb all activities, the Woman Zone team have been busy working with Artscape to present exciting Festival events for Women’s Month that will still connect the women of Cape Town.

Celebrating all that women are achieving today the following events come under the Woman Zone banner:

WALK WITH US: Anytime between 1 - 31st August : A focal part of the annual Festival is the Artscape Woman’s Humanity Walk.

SEW WITH US : Saturday August 7 from 2 to 4pm: Launch of the EVERYWOMAN Care Bag project and viewing of the EVERYWOMAN Artwork at Artscape (under strict COVID guidelines).

Jewelry Making Workshop Tanzanite Feature at Diamond Works

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend but how about learning more about Tanzanite at a jewelry workshop at The Diamond Works?

A great experience for brides-to-be, moms and daughters, friends and family, where you receive a guided introductory level jewelry making class, and you get to leave with your very own jewellery pieces.

The 2 hour session includes bottomless bubbly (available to 18yrs+ attendees), chocolate truffles and a a lot of fun!

For more information, visit https://www.thediamondworks.co.za/

Jewellery Making Workshop featuring Citrine.

A morning filled with gem knowledge, silversmithing, celebratory bubbly and chocolate. Workshops continue - visit https://t.co/Xzuf6pooN8 for latest details #workshop #capetown #handmade #citrine pic.twitter.com/XYb5nHYKmg — The Diamond Works (@TheDiamondWorks) June 13, 2021

Vegan Goods Market at The Range

For those who have a penchant for all things vegan, check out the Vegan Goods Market at The Range in Tokai.

It's open from 10-3pm on Sunday 8 August, and entry is free.

Get your groceries, good food, drinks as well as home and body products from a wonderful variety of small businesses that are excited to share their cruelty-free products and services.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interviews