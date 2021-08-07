Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents

7 August 2021 10:05 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Fatiema Petersen
Taliep Petersen

Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen.
  • Fatiema Petersen is one of four children and theatre legends, Madeegha Anders and the late Taliep Petersen
  • Fatiema was 13 years old when her father, Taliep Petersen was murdered in December 2006
  • She's overcome selective mutism as a child and is now an accomplished singer, amassing over 16 000 followers on video platform TikTok

It hasn't been an easy life for Fatiema Petersen, one of the four children of theatre and music industry legends, Madeegha Anders and the late Taliep Petersen.

She was just 13 years old when her beloved father was killed in December 2006.

Since then, she's had to deal with the fallout of losing her father and mentor in a very public way.

These days though, Petersen says she's pioneering her own way of life, with the spiritual legacy of her parents.

She says she comes from a family of very strong women, and have helped shape her into the woman she is today.

My mom's ability to bounce back and face odds that not many have the strength to do and come out saying 'I did it'.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

They shaped me into kind of develop into a person that admires their characteristics and asks, how can I fit it into Fatiema's world.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

Her parents divorced when she was very young, and your father went on to marry Najwa Petersen, the woman who now sits in jail after being convicted of orchestrating his murder.

Petersen says suffering from selective mutism during her childhood added to the difficult relationship she had with her step mother.

RELATED: Taliep Pietersen's daughter shares her emotional journey since her dad's death

The relationship was challenging because I had selective mutism. I was an easy target. Through that, it pushed me further into the world is better off with me being silent.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

The reason for my silence was mostly to gain a sense of stability, because of the little control I had of my environment.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

The environment was so busy and loud, it seemed best to remain silent. That way I'm not an inconvenience, I'm not a burden, I'm not further contributing to the chaotic environment.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

The impact of her (Najwa Petersen) actions not only comes from the orchestration (of Taliep Petersen's murder), but from all the actions before that, that I've needed to work through so that it no longer holds me back.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

Having to come to terms with the loss of her father at such a young age, Petersen says it was tough to process.

Because his death was in the media, and how we were mourning, contributed to stories in the media. It influenced mine and my siblings mourning process. We needed to mourn with a smile on faces.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

My father communicated that the world had no boundaries. You own who you are, and you embrace it. You don't need the world to affirm that.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

Having overcome the selective mutism due to hyper post traumatic stress disorder, Fatiema started speaking at 13 years old.

She soon discovered her singing voice when she performed in a grade 7 school play.

Now, along with her husband Junaid, they've been performing duets for fans on social media, amassing herself over 16 000 followers on video platform TikTok where she shares fun, and often hilarious content for her fans.

I know me. I appreciate my life's journey and this is what I intend to do with it.

Fatiema Petersen - Musician

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




