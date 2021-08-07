'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm
- Padel is a racquet sport, made up of elements of tennis and squash
- Typically played in doubles, the sport is played on an enclosed court, slightly smaller than the size of a tennis court
- Scoring is the same as tennis, and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure
If you’ve been following the Olympics you’ll know there were four new disciplines added to the list in Tokyo this year, namely karate, climbing, surfing, and skateboarding.
At the next Olympics in Paris 2024 others sporting codes such as breakdancing are expected to make their debut.
And if international Padel lobbyists have their way, the sport will be among them.
Rumour has it that it started in 1969 in Mexico, were a certain person had an empty pool. He put a tennis net in the middle of the pool and started playing with beach bats and a tennis ball.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
Padel, which is a mixture of squash and tennis is widely referred to as the world’s fastest growing sport, with millions playing across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
Now, a Swedish-South African consortium is bringing the game to Africa in a big way. They’ve launch Africa Padel in Cape Town, with plans to roll out clubs across the country, and the continent in the coming years.
Several high-profile business brains make up the Africa Padel consortium including South African billionaire Rob Hersov, and former Swedish tennis star Thomas Johannson.
The first padel court in South Africa is located at the historic Rotunda building in Camps Bay, with a second court set to be opened in the area later in August.
Just in the last year alone, it grew 360%, and it was already growing at tremendous speed the year before.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
It's a sport that even if you're not a great tennis or any other racquet sport player, but you have a good hand-eye coordination, you can actually play the sport quite easily.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
Some people say that tennis is hardest sport in the world to learn, followed by golf. This is probably one of the easiest sports to learn because it's more about having a good hand-eye coordination.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
Kjellgren says there are plans to open more padel clubs across the country in the coming months.
In Cape Town we're looking at Constantia and Waterfront which will be the two venues where we'll have approximately four courts outdoors.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
The next destination is Johannesburg, where we are putting up a club at the German club. Four courts are coming up there, with a pro shop.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
The Africa Padel Cup is set to take place in Egypt next year, having been postponed this year due to the global pandemic.
South Africa are expected to feature at the tournament.
We have been trying to scout and find great players, and it's interesting to see how the level has improved.Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Sport
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics.Read More
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time'
Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich.Read More
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges
Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.Read More
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again!
John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag
Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020Read More
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee
Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika.Read More
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final
The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental health.Read More
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players
CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund.Read More
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach
Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show
Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well?Read More
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.Read More
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas).Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women
John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University.Read More
Not getting vaccinated against Covid? Your medical aid may NOT charge you more
Africa Melane interviews Charlton Murove, Head of Research at the Board of Healthcare Funders.Read More
Cape arts aficionado Marlene Le Roux shares her favourite songs on CapeTalk
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
[WATCH] Russian disgusted by SA's love for eating Russians: 'It’s cannibalism!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More