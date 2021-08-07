'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm





Padel is a racquet sport, made up of elements of tennis and squash

Typically played in doubles, the sport is played on an enclosed court, slightly smaller than the size of a tennis court

Scoring is the same as tennis, and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure

If you’ve been following the Olympics you’ll know there were four new disciplines added to the list in Tokyo this year, namely karate, climbing, surfing, and skateboarding.

At the next Olympics in Paris 2024 others sporting codes such as breakdancing are expected to make their debut.

And if international Padel lobbyists have their way, the sport will be among them.

Rumour has it that it started in 1969 in Mexico, were a certain person had an empty pool. He put a tennis net in the middle of the pool and started playing with beach bats and a tennis ball. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

Padel, which is a mixture of squash and tennis is widely referred to as the world’s fastest growing sport, with millions playing across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Now, a Swedish-South African consortium is bringing the game to Africa in a big way. They’ve launch Africa Padel in Cape Town, with plans to roll out clubs across the country, and the continent in the coming years.

Several high-profile business brains make up the Africa Padel consortium including South African billionaire Rob Hersov, and former Swedish tennis star Thomas Johannson.

The first padel court in South Africa is located at the historic Rotunda building in Camps Bay, with a second court set to be opened in the area later in August.

Just in the last year alone, it grew 360%, and it was already growing at tremendous speed the year before. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

It's a sport that even if you're not a great tennis or any other racquet sport player, but you have a good hand-eye coordination, you can actually play the sport quite easily. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

Some people say that tennis is hardest sport in the world to learn, followed by golf. This is probably one of the easiest sports to learn because it's more about having a good hand-eye coordination. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

Kjellgren says there are plans to open more padel clubs across the country in the coming months.

In Cape Town we're looking at Constantia and Waterfront which will be the two venues where we'll have approximately four courts outdoors. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

The next destination is Johannesburg, where we are putting up a club at the German club. Four courts are coming up there, with a pro shop. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

The Africa Padel Cup is set to take place in Egypt next year, having been postponed this year due to the global pandemic.

South Africa are expected to feature at the tournament.

We have been trying to scout and find great players, and it's interesting to see how the level has improved. Philippe Kjellgren - Founder of Africa Padel

