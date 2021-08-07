Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing podcast series
- The idea for the show was born after Hastie put her therapy sessions on Instagram Live during the initial days of lockdown
- Otherwise, you well? takes a humorous approach to mental wellbeing
- The show will be made available on video sharing platform YouTube
Comedian Nina Hastie recently launched her latest project, a TV show which she describes as a 'comical approach to wellbeing.'
I started pre-production on my concept over a year ago. And today is the day I start recording.— Otherwise, you well? (@THATninahastie) July 28, 2021
Written, produced, created, starring and directing my first self-owned show.
That’s not too shabby. #OtherwiseYouWell pic.twitter.com/IiMvI6d0hw
'Otherwise, you well?' has its roots in an Instagram Live session Nina did with her therapist at the beginning of lockdown last year, allowing her followers to witness her therapy sessions on social media.
She says the reason behind it, was to help others who were struggling with mental health issues due to the effects of the lockdown.
A lot of people don't have access to mental health care at the moment, they can't leave their houses, they don't know where to go. It's also expensive, so I was like, 'watch mine, and maybe you can learn something or find some catharsis.Nina Hastie - Comedian
The first season has already been filmed, with seven episodes complete which is set to go live on YouTube later this year.
Guests on the show include sangoma Honey Makwakwa, satirist Lesego Thlabi and author Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.
It's about recalibrating. I think this is what it's all about. 'Otherwise you well' is the question about asking someone where you at?Nina Hastie - Comedian
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
