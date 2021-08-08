"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"





- The SAPS is investigating whether pit bull owners allegedly feeding cat hearts to their dogs are responsible for the recent spate of cat killings in Manenberg

- Lins Rautenbach, advocate for responsible American pit bull terrier ownership, says putting forward this theory without proof is irresponsible

- She questions the police focus on pit bulls in this instance because often in cases where there is proof, like a person being mauled, complainants are turned away

Image: Вилина Петрова on Pixabay

Cape Town's Manenberg community is in shock after a killing spree that recently left at least 27 cats dead.

The Manenberg Police Station Commander joined Lester Kiewit on air on Monday.

Colonel Sanele Zama confirmed that a case for prevention of cruelty to animals had been opened.

As many of the cats that were killed had had their hearts removed he said, the investigation would focus on pit bull owners in the area.

Sara-Jayne King talks to responsible ownership advocate Lins Rautenbach, former press officer for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA).

Rautenbach says that for her, the story does not make sense.

If we had a situation where we had cats who had been torn apart by dogs... I would say it is believable because one of the things that your scrap dog fighters do is that they do set their dogs on other animals. Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

The fact that there are body parts missing, for me, it doesn't make sense. It also looks to me more like an easy way out - it's easy to turn around and say 'let's blame the pit bull owner'. Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

It concerns her that this information has been put out without proof which could lead to an angry community ready to retaliate.

It's an irresponsible statement, Rautenbach says, because every pit bull owner in Manenberg is going to become a target.

She also notes that it is very difficult in the Western Cape for people who have been mauled by pit bulls to get a case opened.

If there is that element to it - and I commend the police for being able to pick this up - I do raise an eyebrow, because if we don't have proof we're throwing very dangerous information out there that is going to paint targets on every pit bull in the area's back... Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

It also makes me wonder with the SAPS - why now? In the Cape, you guys have a serious pit bull problem in the sense that you've got owners who own these dogs for the wrong reasons. Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

They're highly irresponsible... If it's not dogs that are tearing other dogs up or your dog fighting, you have dogs that are getting out and mauling people and when victims go to the police, they are turned away. Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

Rautenbach says she finds it very interesting that police focus on pit bulls in the Manenberg case while in cases where there is proof, like a person being mauled, complainants are turned away.

"Do you know how many case dockets go missing in the hands of the SAPS when it comes to dog fighting and other abuse?"

Every dog breed in existence was bred for a specific job she notes, for example border collies to herd sheep.

It's an uncomfortable truth... The American pit bull terrier was bred for one thing and that was dog-on-dog combat... A cat would stand no chance and there would be no need to feed a pit bull a cat's heart. It's not going to make the dog more aggressive. Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

Rautenbach talks about why pit bulls are "fantastic" dogs but cautions that their fighting nature is not something that can be erased.

Society is to blame for painting pitties as a pet for everyone which they are not, she emphasizes.

The American pit bull terrier is not the ideal family dog. These dogs were never bred as pets. However, in a responsible home that accepts the pit bull for what it is and what it isn't... they are phenomenal. Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Rautenbach's insights on the breed