"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"
- The SAPS is investigating whether pit bull owners allegedly feeding cat hearts to their dogs are responsible for the recent spate of cat killings in Manenberg
- Lins Rautenbach, advocate for responsible American pit bull terrier ownership, says putting forward this theory without proof is irresponsible
- She questions the police focus on pit bulls in this instance because often in cases where there is proof, like a person being mauled, complainants are turned away
Cape Town's Manenberg community is in shock after a killing spree that recently left at least 27 cats dead.
The Manenberg Police Station Commander joined Lester Kiewit on air on Monday.
Colonel Sanele Zama confirmed that a case for prevention of cruelty to animals had been opened.
As many of the cats that were killed had had their hearts removed he said, the investigation would focus on pit bull owners in the area.
RELATED: Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps
Sara-Jayne King talks to responsible ownership advocate Lins Rautenbach, former press officer for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA).
Rautenbach says that for her, the story does not make sense.
If we had a situation where we had cats who had been torn apart by dogs... I would say it is believable because one of the things that your scrap dog fighters do is that they do set their dogs on other animals.Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
The fact that there are body parts missing, for me, it doesn't make sense. It also looks to me more like an easy way out - it's easy to turn around and say 'let's blame the pit bull owner'.Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
It concerns her that this information has been put out without proof which could lead to an angry community ready to retaliate.
It's an irresponsible statement, Rautenbach says, because every pit bull owner in Manenberg is going to become a target.
She also notes that it is very difficult in the Western Cape for people who have been mauled by pit bulls to get a case opened.
If there is that element to it - and I commend the police for being able to pick this up - I do raise an eyebrow, because if we don't have proof we're throwing very dangerous information out there that is going to paint targets on every pit bull in the area's back...Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
It also makes me wonder with the SAPS - why now? In the Cape, you guys have a serious pit bull problem in the sense that you've got owners who own these dogs for the wrong reasons.Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
They're highly irresponsible... If it's not dogs that are tearing other dogs up or your dog fighting, you have dogs that are getting out and mauling people and when victims go to the police, they are turned away.Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
Rautenbach says she finds it very interesting that police focus on pit bulls in the Manenberg case while in cases where there is proof, like a person being mauled, complainants are turned away.
"Do you know how many case dockets go missing in the hands of the SAPS when it comes to dog fighting and other abuse?"
Every dog breed in existence was bred for a specific job she notes, for example border collies to herd sheep.
It's an uncomfortable truth... The American pit bull terrier was bred for one thing and that was dog-on-dog combat... A cat would stand no chance and there would be no need to feed a pit bull a cat's heart. It's not going to make the dog more aggressive.Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
Rautenbach talks about why pit bulls are "fantastic" dogs but cautions that their fighting nature is not something that can be erased.
Society is to blame for painting pitties as a pet for everyone which they are not, she emphasizes.
The American pit bull terrier is not the ideal family dog. These dogs were never bred as pets. However, in a responsible home that accepts the pit bull for what it is and what it isn't... they are phenomenal.Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Rautenbach's insights on the breed
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2019/04/13/13/58/pit-bull-4124677960720.jpg
More from Local
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win
The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.Read More
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'
The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.Read More
WC health dept is now vaccinating homeless people
On Friday, health workers administered vaccines to those situated at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein.Read More
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents
Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen.Read More
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.Read More
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
More from Politics
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'
The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation
Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.Read More
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.Read More
Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday
Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More