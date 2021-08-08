Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
View all Local
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Politics
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well? 7 August 2021 1:31 PM
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel. 7 August 2021 11:44 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"

8 August 2021 11:40 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dogs
Manenberg
Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
pit bulls
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
cat killer
Manenberg cat killings
Lins Rautenbach
pit bull breed
responsible dog ownership

Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.

- The SAPS is investigating whether pit bull owners allegedly feeding cat hearts to their dogs are responsible for the recent spate of cat killings in Manenberg

- Lins Rautenbach, advocate for responsible American pit bull terrier ownership, says putting forward this theory without proof is irresponsible

- She questions the police focus on pit bulls in this instance because often in cases where there is proof, like a person being mauled, complainants are turned away

Image: Вилина Петрова on Pixabay

Cape Town's Manenberg community is in shock after a killing spree that recently left at least 27 cats dead.

The Manenberg Police Station Commander joined Lester Kiewit on air on Monday.

Colonel Sanele Zama confirmed that a case for prevention of cruelty to animals had been opened.

As many of the cats that were killed had had their hearts removed he said, the investigation would focus on pit bull owners in the area.

RELATED: Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps

Sara-Jayne King talks to responsible ownership advocate Lins Rautenbach, former press officer for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA).

Rautenbach says that for her, the story does not make sense.

If we had a situation where we had cats who had been torn apart by dogs... I would say it is believable because one of the things that your scrap dog fighters do is that they do set their dogs on other animals.

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

The fact that there are body parts missing, for me, it doesn't make sense. It also looks to me more like an easy way out - it's easy to turn around and say 'let's blame the pit bull owner'.

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

It concerns her that this information has been put out without proof which could lead to an angry community ready to retaliate.

It's an irresponsible statement, Rautenbach says, because every pit bull owner in Manenberg is going to become a target.

She also notes that it is very difficult in the Western Cape for people who have been mauled by pit bulls to get a case opened.

If there is that element to it - and I commend the police for being able to pick this up - I do raise an eyebrow, because if we don't have proof we're throwing very dangerous information out there that is going to paint targets on every pit bull in the area's back...

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

It also makes me wonder with the SAPS - why now? In the Cape, you guys have a serious pit bull problem in the sense that you've got owners who own these dogs for the wrong reasons.

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

They're highly irresponsible... If it's not dogs that are tearing other dogs up or your dog fighting, you have dogs that are getting out and mauling people and when victims go to the police, they are turned away.

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

Rautenbach says she finds it very interesting that police focus on pit bulls in the Manenberg case while in cases where there is proof, like a person being mauled, complainants are turned away.

"Do you know how many case dockets go missing in the hands of the SAPS when it comes to dog fighting and other abuse?"

Every dog breed in existence was bred for a specific job she notes, for example border collies to herd sheep.

It's an uncomfortable truth... The American pit bull terrier was bred for one thing and that was dog-on-dog combat... A cat would stand no chance and there would be no need to feed a pit bull a cat's heart. It's not going to make the dog more aggressive.

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

Rautenbach talks about why pit bulls are "fantastic" dogs but cautions that their fighting nature is not something that can be erased.

Society is to blame for painting pitties as a pet for everyone which they are not, she emphasizes.

The American pit bull terrier is not the ideal family dog. These dogs were never bred as pets. However, in a responsible home that accepts the pit bull for what it is and what it isn't... they are phenomenal.

Lins Rautenbach, Former press officer - Pit Bull Federation of South Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Rautenbach's insights on the breed




8 August 2021 11:40 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Dogs
Manenberg
Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
pit bulls
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
cat killer
Manenberg cat killings
Lins Rautenbach
pit bull breed
responsible dog ownership

More from Local

How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers

8 August 2021 2:37 PM

The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together

8 August 2021 2:07 PM

Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win

8 August 2021 12:50 PM

The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'

8 August 2021 9:49 AM

The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC health dept is now vaccinating homeless people

7 August 2021 10:42 AM

On Friday, health workers administered vaccines to those situated at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents

7 August 2021 10:05 AM

Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

7 August 2021 7:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come

6 August 2021 4:34 PM

Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'

6 August 2021 3:10 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'

6 August 2021 2:00 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'

8 August 2021 9:49 AM

The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park and in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'

6 August 2021 2:00 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

6 August 2021 1:07 PM

Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation

6 August 2021 10:07 AM

Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'

6 August 2021 9:28 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia

6 August 2021 7:21 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'

5 August 2021 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm

5 August 2021 6:40 PM

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday

5 August 2021 1:40 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN/Gauteng unrest: GOOD party hands over WhatsApp evidence to law enforcement

5 August 2021 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Brett Herron, Secretary-General at GOOD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'

Local Politics

How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers

Local Lifestyle

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work

8 August 2021 6:33 PM

EFF welcomes renaming Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

8 August 2021 6:04 PM

UN slams child marriages in Zimbabwe after teen died in labour

8 August 2021 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA