SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg and in Durban.
This is in light of the recent unrest and attacks on its journalists said the public broadcaster in a statement.
The SABC refuted reports that SANDF members had marched into its newsrooms.
ICYMI: The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg and in Durban.— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 7, 2021
https://t.co/eODSOk09fh
Group Executive of Corporate Affairs and Marketing Gugu Ntuli said that at no point has the SANDF gotten involved in the operational matters of the broadcaster.
"The SABC dismisses, with the necessary contempt, the misleading and malicious allegations that there is an ulterior motive for the presence of the members of SANDF in its premises."
"While the SABC has no evidence that any SANDF personnel were in the newsroom, the public broadcaster would like to make it clear that any presence by SANDF in the newsroom would be unacceptable and not in line with the SABC’s public mandate and editorial policies."
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN
More from Local
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers
The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov).Read More
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together
Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together.Read More
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win
The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test.Read More
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"
Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.Read More
WC health dept is now vaccinating homeless people
On Friday, health workers administered vaccines to those situated at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein.Read More
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents
Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen.Read More
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come
Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine.Read More
'Western Cape now epicentre – accounts for 30% of new cases of Covid-19 in SA'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
More from Politics
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense"
Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls.Read More
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief'
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ).Read More
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana
Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.Read More
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation
Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.Read More
'It's still the same old failed ministers being moved to different portfolios'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Mahlatse Mahlase, the group editor-in-chief for Eyewitness News.Read More
Absorbing State Security into the Presidency was unexpected move - Tshidi Madia
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the Cabinet reshuffle.Read More
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa to announce changes to national executive at 9 pm
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement at 9 pm on Thursday night.Read More
R350 Covid-19 social relief grant applications open on Friday
Mandy Wiener talks to Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi about the grants announced recently by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More