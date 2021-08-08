SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'





FILE: The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg and in Durban.

This is in light of the recent unrest and attacks on its journalists said the public broadcaster in a statement.

The SABC refuted reports that SANDF members had marched into its newsrooms.

Group Executive of Corporate Affairs and Marketing Gugu Ntuli said that at no point has the SANDF gotten involved in the operational matters of the broadcaster.

"The SABC dismisses, with the necessary contempt, the misleading and malicious allegations that there is an ulterior motive for the presence of the members of SANDF in its premises."

"While the SABC has no evidence that any SANDF personnel were in the newsroom, the public broadcaster would like to make it clear that any presence by SANDF in the newsroom would be unacceptable and not in line with the SABC’s public mandate and editorial policies."